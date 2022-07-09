Denver is your first place 'to party before you die': Pilot episode of new travel show features Mile High City

Denver tourism is about to get a major Jell-O shot in the arm.

The pilot episode of a bro-friendly new travel show hosted by comedians and best pals Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus is devoted exclusively to the search for fun places to eat, drink and party in the Mile High City.

“101 Places to Party Before You Die,” premiering Thursday (July 14) on truTV, is an endlessly entertaining and irreverent love letter to Denver. It’s 24 minutes of goofy, gorgeous national television exposure that the city’s own tourism board couldn’t have done a better job producing.

The premise, inspired by the best-selling book "101 Places to Get (Bleeped) Up Before You Die," edited by David S. Miller, has our married (just not to each other) hosts living it up for 48 hours in eight cities ranging from Moab to Puerto Rico.

Adam Pally, left, and Jon Gabrus came to Denver in May to discuss their new show, '101 Places to Party Before You Die,' which premieres Thursday (July 14) on truTV. John Moore

“I mean, it’s really right there in the title,” said Gabrus, who has a broken rib from a bunny-slope snowboarding fall at Arapahoe Basin – and a whole lot of dead brain cells – to show for his visit to Colorado.

“We wanted to do a travel show because we love travel shows,” Gabrus told The Denver Gazette. “Adam and I have been traveling together for a long time for all sorts of reasons, but when we go to a new city, we aren’t all that informed about food and architecture. So we wanted to do a show exploring different cities that a regular viewer might want to go to. I mean, not everyone can go to Paris, but we wanted to show that you can party anywhere.”

When they came to Denver last year and took their first look around, “it just took our breath away,” Gabrus said, commenting on both the scenery and the altitude. It was soon obvious to them that they wanted Denver to be the pilot episode.

“Colorado is an important state to us,” Pally said. “Denver is one of the fastest-growing cities in America … and you guys are the first state to legalize cannabis.”

‘Nuff said.

You might know Gabrus from the Netflix film “Game Over, Man,” and you probably know Pally from the cult-hit (and endlessly streaming) ABC sitcom “Happy Endings.” You’ll know them both a lot better – and probably wish they were your best friends – after watching them get gigglingly high, in all sorts of Rocky Mountain ways.

A screenshot from the Denver episode of '101 Places to Party Before You Die.' Warner Media

There’s their skiing (bleep) show; there’s their nominal attempt at stair-climbing Red Rocks; and then there’s their visit to the International Church of Cannabis, which I’ve long known had taken over the former Lutheran Church at 400 S. Logan St. but assumed was just another dispensary with a clever name. But no, it’s officially recognized as a church by the IRS. One that preaches “elevationalism” – the practice of using cannabis “to reveal the best version of self, discover a creative voice and enrich the community with the fruits of that creativity.” The boys take us on a tour of the psychedelic interior that hosts hourly music and light shows. “This is the most comfortable I have felt walking into a church in my entire life,” Gabrus says.

If you haven’t guessed, Pally and Gabrus are big fans of cannabis. As you can tell by Pally’s leaf necklace. “Or as you can tell by our entire vibe,” Gabrus said.

You learn all sorts of things about Denver in the episode, which makes the show just as fun to watch for residents as it will be for travel-seekers. For example, I did not know that Denver has more weed dispensaries than Starbucks – a fact that I sort of think defies the laws of both science and mass consumerism, but OK.

I also did not realize that Denver was either named after the singer John Denver or the spicy-hot Denver Omelet – as our hosts comically debate. I have been telling young people for decades that we were named after the lead actor on “Gilligan’s Island.”

The pilot episode was screened for a Denver audience two months ago at SeriesFest and was received with howling applause. Denver comes off in the show as a young, progressive and friendly destination spot, with the help of vibrant panoramas and quick-cut infographics.

The first stop is dinner on the rooftop at Linger, the former mortuary with a spectacular, neon-infused skyline view. The show does its diligence spotlighting featured menu items, such as Devils on Horseback at Linger and the Bao Bun Trio at the Ace Eat Serve Ping-Pong restaurant.

They also give love and laughter to Little Man Ice Cream, the Recess Beer Garden and especially The Wolf’s Tailor at 4058 Tejon St. Pally shouts out the Left Hand Brewing Company’s Milk Stout as “Denver’s Guinness” and shops for souvenirs at the Fifty-Two 80’s nostalgia shop.

Part of the fun is watching the pair genially interact with servers and random passersby. “We are constantly doing bits and trying to make people laugh anyway,” Gabrus said, “so we wanted to bring that kind of energy to the show, too.”

The sweetest moments have the hosts checking in with wives and children. Now you might think it tone-deaf for two middle-aged husbands to abandon their families for eight weekends to go off and have the most fun of their lives. But as they say on “Stranger Things”: “Try before you deny.” Both say their families got the better end of the deal.

“My kids were happy I was gone,” Pally said. “I just spent two years walking around the house in my underwear. They were like, 'Get out of here.' ” Gabrus has no kids, but he said, “I know my wife relished having the house to herself for eight weekends.”

Both left with a greater appreciation for Denver, not just as a flyover stop for work. “You take your food, your alcohol and your recreational activities very seriously,” Gabrus said. “And now cannabis? It's a win-win-win-win.”

In a rare moment of actual reflection, Pally said he hopes the show will tap into a drive that many us are feeling after the pandemic shutdown.

“If the past two years have taught me anything,” he said, “it’s that you really want to do stuff before you die.”

Party on, dudes.