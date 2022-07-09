A Birmingham grocery shop manager was ordered to repay $4.6 million in food assistance and tax fraud.

Live in the mature neighborhood of Eden Ridge! This home is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac street offering lots of privacy. One feature of this home is no carpet except on the stairs. All hard flooring!! As you enter the front door there is a comfy living room and a Gorgeous dining room perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen has a ton of storage, an island, great counter space, gas cook top and a large breakfast space. The family room boasts a wood burning fireplace, a perfect spot to watch TV. Throughout the main level are many windows offering natural lighting. Upstairs you'll find the Master suite with oversized Master bathroom. Relax in the tub or large walk-in shower. There are 3 additional guest rooms with another full bathroom. You won't believe all the storage in this house. There are many closets and storage areas for you to enjoy. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to live in Eden Ridge. Close to shopping, award winning schools, interstate and many restaurants!

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO