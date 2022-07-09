ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

A Birmingham grocery shop manager was ordered to repay $4.6 million in food assistance and tax fraud.

By Nayla
 2 days ago
More than $4.6 million must be repaid to the federal government by the manager of a grocery business in Birmingham, who pled guilty to tax and wire fraud charges. Indicted in March 2021, 42-year-old Omar Motley was the manager of the Big B Food Mart located at 4012 24th Street...

