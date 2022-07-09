ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fox Sports' Analyst Chris Broussard Flip-Flops on Crucial Donovan Mitchell Situation

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 2 days ago

FOX Sports' NBA analyst Chris Broussard chipped in his two cents on the state of the Donovan Mitchell situation. The Utah Jazz's All-Star will not be requesting a trade heading into the 2022-23 season

“I like it a lot," Broussard said. "First of all, I’m just tired of the trade demands with three, four years left on your deal, which is what the case is with Donovan Mitchell. So I like that. Stick to your guns. If you’re that guy, lead your team. We're not expecting him to lead them to a championship but lead them to the play-in, lead them to the playoffs... You’ve been complaining about Rudy Gobert, he’s out. It’s your team. Do your thing.”

Chalk one up for the small markets, but not so fast.

Later that same day, Broussard was singing a different tune when he sent this tweet to his 1.4 million followers.

“I’d like to see Donovan Mitchell in Utah this season. Give them a year to get it together," Broussard said via Twitter. "If not, then jet!"

So it’s not acceptable to demand a trade at the three-or-four year mark, but with two years left, all bets are off? That makes no sense.

It’s interesting that Broussard went out of his way to contradict a take he seemed very firm on. The last time I checked, players can’t “jet” out of town when they feel like it.

Broussard also brought up the point that with the 2023 All-Star game being in Salt Lake City, it would be in Mitchell’s best interest to ride out 2022-23 with the Jazz.

“The All-Star game is in Salt Lake City this year. Donovan will get the great honor and I’ve seen it first hand when it’s your city. When players get to host the All-Star game and other players try to get you the MVP award," Broussard said.

So Mitchell should leverage the Salt Lake City All-Star game for personal gain, and according to Broussard’s tweet, “jet” out of Utah when he pleases.

It’s not good for small markets when the national media supports this type of behavior.

The good news is Mitchell has never actually said he wants out of Utah. He’s under team control for three more years, and fortunately, Jazz executive Danny Ainge is calling the shots, not a pundit like Broussard.

It’s in Utah’s best interest to stand firm in building around its All-Star guard, and not let the national media choose the path that best fits its narrative.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Comments / 17

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers 1 Trade Destination: Fans React

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Chris Broussard
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flip Flops#Fox Sports#The Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Claims Scotty Pippen Jr. Will be Much More Helpful For LeBron James Than Russell Westbrook Next Season: "He Will Help LeBron Far More Than Westbrook Did Last Season."

It is safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers' experimental superteam hasn't worked out pretty well. While initial expectations to see a player like Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis were massive, the trio never really worked. Be it the fact that the trio only played together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Jerry West Names His All-Time Favorite NBA Player

Jerry West's pick is in - Michael Jordan is his favorite player of all-time. Mr. Logo revealed his pick while attending Summer League games this Saturday night. "Probably my favorite player of all-time was Michael Jordan," he said. "A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with. But to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player."
NBA
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
180
Followers
208
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy