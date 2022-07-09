Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Macomb; St. Clair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lapeer, northern Macomb and St. Clair Counties through 115 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Almont, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Armada around 1220 AM EDT. Richmond and Memphis around 1230 AM EDT. St. Clair and Marysville around 1250 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include North Street, Adair, Rattle Run, Goodells, Ray Center, Brockway, Smiths Creek, Wadhams, Riley Center and Fort Gratiot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0