Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 01:10:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Clair THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with additional thunderstorms.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1237 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Memphis, or near Richmond, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Clair around 1245 AM EDT. Port Huron and Marysville around 1250 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Fort Gratiot, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Goodells, Smiths Creek and Wadhams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Macomb, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Macomb; St. Clair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lapeer, northern Macomb and St. Clair Counties through 115 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Almont, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Armada around 1220 AM EDT. Richmond and Memphis around 1230 AM EDT. St. Clair and Marysville around 1250 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include North Street, Adair, Rattle Run, Goodells, Ray Center, Brockway, Smiths Creek, Wadhams, Riley Center and Fort Gratiot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
New Mexico State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; Pine; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 456 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CARLTON CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING PINE ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COOSA DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

