BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of vendors and thousands of people came through the Berea Craft Festival over the weekend, despite the rainy weather Friday and Saturday. Over 100 vendors, both local and out-of-state, gathered to sell their art in a rich, forest environment. Some vendors have been coming for decades, others, brand new and coming to experience the Berea community.

BEREA, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO