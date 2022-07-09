Gallery: Greater Austin Comic Con is back

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Greater Austin Comic Convention is back in business after being cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19.
The organizers of the event said there would be celebrity guests, panels and activities specifically designed for kids. Hundreds of people cosplay for the event every year, you can see some of them below:
Greater Austin Comic Con is being held at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday, July 9th from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, July 10th from 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Blake Whittlesey, vice president of operations at Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling, and Dakota Smith, vice president of sales at Whittlesey, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their business and partnering with Family Eldercare and KXAN for the Summer Fan Drive. The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive...
Country music legend Reba McEntire, known as the Queen of Country, is extending her arena tour, Reba: Live in Concert, including a stop at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 14. The fall leg of the tour, which will kick off on October 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, will travel to...
Have you been sued by your doctor or hospital for non-payment? Leading up to, and during, the COVID-19 pandemic as many people struggled with health problems and financial challenges, we found a Texas hospital and law firm sued more than 1,200 patients for medical debt – amounting to millions of dollars – a practice that has some health cost watchdogs concerned. And this is just one such operation in the Austin area.
An Austin couple with young children whose hometowns were hit by mass shootings over the last two months is grappling with grief and fear, and they’re demanding change. Elizabeth Murphy is a UT Longhorn who stayed in Austin to raise her family. However, her hometown is Highland Park, Illinois, where a gunman opened fire on a popular Fourth of July party, leaving seven people dead.
Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that summer is in the air and warmer weather is here to stay, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.
There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Texas has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
A vocal transgender activist and Time Kid of the Year finalist says she and her family are leaving Texas. Kai Shappley confirmed the news on Twitter on the July Fourth weekend, saying the state was “not safe for trans kids.”. The eleven-year-old’s mother said she isn’t quite sure where...
Taco Flats replaces Castro’s Bar & BBQ, which closed in February 2022. (Community Impact Staff/Community Impact Newspaper) Taco Flats will open in a third Austin location in mid- to late August at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Lakeway. Taco Flats is an Austin-based restaurant that sells tacos, tortas and more, plus tequila cocktails and beer. The new restaurant in the Lakeway Commons shopping center will have a full kitchen and undergo a complete renovation of its interior. The restaurant replaces Castro’s Bar & BBQ, which closed in February. 512-284-8352. https://tacoflats.com.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Saturday evening stating he will “look into” the funding of Austin Police Department to see if it violates a 2021 law, which penalizes Texas cities if they are found to have reduced their law enforcement budget. The City of Austin approved a record $443 million […]
A new zig-zagging ramp at The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria won’t just tie together the landscape — although it does do that, using angles to create a striking geometric feature in a cluster of greenery leading to Lake Austin. It also complies with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), connecting the upper and lower grounds to all visitors for the very first time.
Starbase Brewing in southeast Austin has a unique goal: be the first brewery on Mars. Owner Nate Argroves opened the brewery in May. "I've always been a big space fan, and a big beer fan. That's kind of like my, my two big hobbies," Argroves said.
Bouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9; the new Chapulín Cantina is expected to open sometime this month. Next-door sibling Italian restaurant Vespaio will not be affected by this change.
