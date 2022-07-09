ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Gallery: Greater Austin Comic Con is back

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Greater Austin Comic Convention is back in business after being cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The organizers of the event said there would be celebrity guests, panels and activities specifically designed for kids. Hundreds of people cosplay for the event every year, you can see some of them below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmYvs_0gaCaAxp00
    People cosplayed for the Greater Austin Comic Con after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXDcT_0gaCaAxp00
    People cosplayed for the Greater Austin Comic Con after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wOI3_0gaCaAxp00
    People cosplayed for the Greater Austin Comic Con after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzvP7_0gaCaAxp00
    People cosplayed for the Greater Austin Comic Con after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwSus_0gaCaAxp00
    People cosplayed for the Greater Austin Comic Con after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCq8G_0gaCaAxp00
    People cosplayed for the Greater Austin Comic Con after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Uc0F_0gaCaAxp00
    People cosplayed for the Greater Austin Comic Con after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3OsV_0gaCaAxp00
    People cosplayed for the Greater Austin Comic Con after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Greater Austin Comic Con is being held at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday, July 9th from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, July 10th from 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Whittlesey Landscape Partners With Family Eldercare & KXAN For Summer Fan Drive

Blake Whittlesey, vice president of operations at Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling, and Dakota Smith, vice president of sales at Whittlesey, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their business and partnering with Family Eldercare and KXAN for the Summer Fan Drive. The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Inside KXAN Investigates Newsletter

Have you been sued by your doctor or hospital for non-payment? Leading up to, and during, the COVID-19 pandemic as many people struggled with health problems and financial challenges, we found a Texas hospital and law firm sued more than 1,200 patients for medical debt – amounting to millions of dollars – a practice that has some health cost watchdogs concerned. And this is just one such operation in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Cedar Park, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KSAT 12

An Austin couple’s fear turns to frustration after a mass shooting in their hometowns

An Austin couple with young children whose hometowns were hit by mass shootings over the last two months is grappling with grief and fear, and they’re demanding change. Elizabeth Murphy is a UT Longhorn who stayed in Austin to raise her family. However, her hometown is Highland Park, Illinois, where a gunman opened fire on a popular Fourth of July party, leaving seven people dead.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Austin#Gallery#Streaming Video#Celebrity
KAJA KJ 97

This Is The Best Lake In All Of Texas

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Texas has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Austin Transgender Activist Leaves TX

A vocal transgender activist and Time Kid of the Year finalist says she and her family are leaving Texas. Kai Shappley confirmed the news on Twitter on the July Fourth weekend, saying the state was “not safe for trans kids.”. The eleven-year-old’s mother said she isn’t quite sure where...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
Community Impact Austin

Taco Flats to open in Lakeway in August

Taco Flats replaces Castro’s Bar & BBQ, which closed in February 2022. (Community Impact Staff/Community Impact Newspaper) Taco Flats will open in a third Austin location in mid- to late August at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Lakeway. Taco Flats is an Austin-based restaurant that sells tacos, tortas and more, plus tequila cocktails and beer. The new restaurant in the Lakeway Commons shopping center will have a full kitchen and undergo a complete renovation of its interior. The restaurant replaces Castro’s Bar & BBQ, which closed in February. 512-284-8352. https://tacoflats.com.
LAKEWAY, TX
KXAN

Abbott says he will ‘look into’ Austin’s record-high police budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Saturday evening stating he will “look into” the funding of Austin Police Department to see if it violates a 2021 law, which penalizes Texas cities if they are found to have reduced their law enforcement budget. The City of Austin approved a record $443 million […]
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Glorious Austin sculpture park becomes accessible to all abilities for first time

A new zig-zagging ramp at The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria won’t just tie together the landscape — although it does do that, using angles to create a striking geometric feature in a cluster of greenery leading to Lake Austin. It also complies with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), connecting the upper and lower grounds to all visitors for the very first time.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Is Transforming Into Oaxacan Restaurant

Bouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9; the new Chapulín Cantina is expected to open sometime this month. Next-door sibling Italian restaurant Vespaio will not be affected by this change.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy