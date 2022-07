On June 28, 2022, Bryant Daigre, Sr. of Garyville pled guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The Honorable Vercell Fiffie sentenced Mr. Daigre to six years with the Department of Corrections for the drug offense and five years for the offense involving a firearm. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrent. A $5,000.00 fine was also ordered.

GARYVILLE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO