Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

NEW YORK -- New York City kids and teenagers now have even more safe, fun places to spend their Saturday nights.The mayor and NYPD commissioner celebrated the expansion of the city's free Saturday Night Lights program. Twenty-five new sites have been added, bringing the total to 131 across the five boroughs. Every weekend, school gyms and community centers open up for youth aged 11-18 so they can play sports.Police officers are assigned to each site to help foster better relations and give the youth a safe place to play."As we do the intervention of public safety, we need to do the prevention because if they can bounce a ball on the basketball court, they can wear a black robe on the Supreme Court," Mayor Eric Adams said."I seen a lot of kids, they don't have the opportunity to come here and they out there doing drugs and getting killed at such as young age, so I'm highly grateful for Coach Davis and all the coaches to be here," 13-year-old Abdoul Sienou said.For more information on the program, click here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO