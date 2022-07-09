ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

By BronxMama
bronxmama.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer...

www.bronxmama.com

Comments / 7

Yojo Bronx
2d ago

Reading these comments I can see none of you have visited Orchard Beach Concerts in the past. Stay home if you choose but the comments are show who's living in fear.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
newyorkled.com

NYC Blues BBQ Festival Returns Live and In Person this August 2022

The Annual Blues BBQ Festival is Back this August 2022. Main event takes place on Pier 76 (mid 30s off the Hudson River) That’s Right! One of the most highly anticipated NYC Summer events will be coming back on August 13 on Hudson River Park, live and in person, with an entertainment lineup ready to please folks at Pier 76 located in the 30s on the west side of Manhattan behind the Javits Center and right off the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Head back in time at Bronx toy shop

It’s a blast from the past all year long at 239 Play, also known as Dan's Parents' House. From Teddy Ruxpin to Powerpuff Girls, the Smurfs and even classic glassware from McDonald's, there are plenty of nostalgic sights to see at the vintage toy shop on City Island in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchard Beach#The Bronx#Concert#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
Hudson Valley Post

Famous Street Fair in Lower Hudson Valley This Weekend

A famous Hudson Valley street fair is returning this Sunday. Street fairs are very popular around the Hudson Valley area. Street fairs celebrate the character of a particular neighborhood, often held in the Main Street area and typically covering a few blocks with vendors selling goods, food, carnival rides, live music, and dance. One of the most popular street fairs takes place in the lower Hudson Valley area, and it returns this coming Sunday.
HUDSON, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New 6-Story Building at 215 West Kingsbridge Road

Building applications have been filed with New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) for a 6-story, residential building at 215 West Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Heath Avenue and Kingsbridge Terrace, the lot is about a 10-minute walk from the Kingsbridge Road subway station, serviced by the 4 train.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

25 new sites added to NYC Saturday Night Lights program

NEW YORK -- New York City kids and teenagers now have even more safe, fun places to spend their Saturday nights.The mayor and NYPD commissioner celebrated the expansion of the city's free Saturday Night Lights program. Twenty-five new sites have been added, bringing the total to 131 across the five boroughs. Every weekend, school gyms and community centers open up for youth aged 11-18 so they can play sports.Police officers are assigned to each site to help foster better relations and give the youth a safe place to play."As we do the intervention of public safety, we need to do the prevention because if they can bounce a ball on the basketball court, they can wear a black robe on the Supreme Court," Mayor Eric Adams said."I seen a lot of kids, they don't have the opportunity to come here and they out there doing drugs and getting killed at such as young age, so I'm highly grateful for Coach Davis and all the coaches to be here," 13-year-old Abdoul Sienou said.For more information on the program, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY kicks off summer block parties at Brooklyn firehouse

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is kicking off a series of summer block parties at firehouses across the city on Saturday. Firefighters at Engine 277/Ladder 112 on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn were getting ready for the big day.FDNY members will be conducting tours and hosting interactive fire safety demonstrations, in addition to food and music. Saturday's block party goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Former NYC Gangster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Joins Bloomdaddy Show Today

Former Gambino crime family underboss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano joins the Bloomdaddy Show at 3:50 this afternoon detailing the life of crime he once led, and the decision to turn government witness which ultimately broke up the the mafia in New York City. Gravano will also discuss his work in film as he has produced a series loosely based on his life as a member of the New York mob.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for The Deermar at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Deermar, a new 11-story development at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Designed by NA Design Studio with interiors by Whitehall Interiors and developed by Ranco Capital, the structure yields 72 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 22 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $78,858 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy