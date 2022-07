SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many local animal shelters and organizations are looking for fosters to take in animals. The Oswego County SPCA doesn’t have a shelter to put their animals in, so they depend on fosters to help take care of them until they find a permanent home. The president of the SPCA, Tanya Semchenko, said the pandemic is part of the reason why they’re seeing more animals come in. “This year has been quite overwhelming for the rescue community.” She adds, “You know 2020 when everybody was sequestered in their homes a lot of people adopted animals and that was wonderful, however, I think some took in animals not knowing what the overwhelming responsibility of that was going to be.”

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO