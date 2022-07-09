Two Men In Critical Condition After Early Baltimore Shooting

police tape Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Two men are being treated for serious injuries after a midnight shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers located the 32-year-old and 37-year-old victims in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, according to Baltimore Police Department.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where they are reportedly listed in critical condition.

Due to the nature of the injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

