Baltimore Man Injured In Midnight Shooting Reportedly In Stable Condition: Police
A man who was injured in a midnight Baltimore shooting has been reported to be in stable condition, authorities say.
The 32-year-old victim was shot in the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, according to Baltimore Police.
The victim was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
