Local contractors surprising single mom and daughter with home makeover

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A team of local contractors gave a single mom and her daughter, who has special needs, a full home makeover.

Workers with Neighborly Brands teamed up with the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta to find a family to give the home makeover to. And they found Adrian Jones and her 7-year-old daughter, Ava.

Jones is a single parent and she said this has given her a chance to help progress her daughter’s future.

“It might just seem to some people that they’re just fixing up a house. But it actually opens up an opportunity for me to do more for her that will set her future and help her progress,” Adrian said.

“I like Minions,” Ava told us.

The two went and saw the movie this week. They haven’t been home because they’re not allowed to see the makeover until it’s done — that’s the surprise.

Jones and Ava wouldn’t think of spoiling a surprise — especially since the surprise is for them.

“It’s been very hard; however, I’m patient,” Adrian said.

The big reveal is Saturday at noon.

