Omaha, NE

Henry Doorly Zoo hosts volunteer cleanup event at Churchich Park

By Erin Hartley
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local volunteers spent Saturday afternoon cleaning up Churchich Park. The Henry Doorly Zoo partners up with Keep Omaha Beautiful and Diventures to host a summer cleanup series. Usually, they focus on removing debris from nearby lakes. But since the Fourth of July just passed,...

www.wowt.com

klkntv.com

Incense caused blaze at central Lincoln home, investigator says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Incense was the cause of a fire that damaged a Lincoln home near 19th and South Streets on Saturday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the home around 10:50 p.m. A firefighter at the scene said the house had damage from smoke. Investigators determined that...
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

Nebraska family recounts loved one lost to 'brain-eating amoeba'

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
OMAHA, NE
