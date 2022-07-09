ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Police release photos of suspect linked to fatal stabbing in Manhattan park: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcxXV_0gaCY9A500
Pictured is the alleged stabber behind a deadly attack in a Manhattan park. (Credit: NYPD)

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police released Friday photos of the suspect allegedly behind a fatal stabbing of a man in a Manhattan park on Tuesday.

An unhoused man, 34, was lying on a bench in the vicinity of West 11th Street and Hudson River Greenway when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in his upper right abdomen at around 3 a.m., police said. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage from police showed the suspect riding a Citi bike shortly after the deadly stabbing. An investigation by police is ongoing. It is still unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other or if it was a random killing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NJ man charged with murder in NYC recording studio shootings: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11)– A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a double homicide near a Manhattan recording studio in May, authorities said. Kabal Reyes, 24, was nabbed Monday and charged with murder, police said. Reyes was one of four suspects sought in the incident. Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, were fatally […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man tied up Brooklyn employees before stealing $35,000: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man entered a Brooklyn media company June 24 and tied up two employees before robbing the business, police said Monday. The two employees at the Halsey Street business were approached by the suspect about 11:30 a.m., police said. Once inside, the man held the employees at gunpoint, forced their hands […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed near Times Square, tells cops group attacked him

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the stomach early Monday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities. The victim, 41, approached police posted near West 43rd Street in Times Square around 5 a.m. and told the officers that a group of men stabbed him a few blocks away, officials said. But the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Two teenage bystanders shot near Bronx playground: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two 17-year-old girls were shot near a Bronx playground Monday night, police said. The victims were not the intended targets, officials said. One of the girls was shot in the leg, and the other was grazed to the head. Both girls were taken to a hospital, police said. There was […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Ems#Citi
1010WINS

Man, 29, charged for fatally stabbing man in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 29-year-old Bronx man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Co-Op City over the weekend. Aaron Smith was charged with murder and manslaughter after he stabbed James Santana in the chest in Smith's home on Casals Place around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police, who told the New York Post that the two fought before the 54-year-old's killing.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Newark Perps Steal Victim’s Sneakers at Gunpoint

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a vehicle used by two men who robbed another individual of their sneakers at gunpoint on Saturday. According to police, at approximately 10 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue on a call of a robbery. Two male suspects stole two pairs of sneakers from a victim at gunpoint and fled in a silver 2008 Hyundai Elantra.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man dead, another injured in Paterson shooting: police

NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– One man died and another was injured in a shooting in New Jersey early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police found two males, ages 21 and 25, with multiple gunshot wounds at Park Avenue and Carroll Street in Paterson at around 2:17 a.m., police said. The younger victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said. The second victim is in stable condition.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Man, 61, fatally struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Brooklyn: NYPD

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11)– A 61-year-old man died after he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities said the victim was hit at the intersection of Dean Street and Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights at around 2:15 a.m. The first vehicle was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue when it struck the pedestrian. Police believe a second car then hit the victim at the same location.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Cyclist killed in crash into pole on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX 11) — A bicyclist crashed into a pole and died early Monday on the Upper East Side, according to authorities. The cyclist was riding near East 89th Street and Second Avenue around 2 a.m. when they lost control and slammed into the pole, police said. The cyclist sustained a severe […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy