Chamber to hold ribbon-cutting for Alta One

George Hammond took this photo of a California Kingsnake as it paused on a fallen log on a recent warm day. California Kingsnakes (Lampropeltis californiae) get their common name of being “the king of snakes” due to their habit of feeding on other snakes, including rattlesnakes as well as other constrictors like Gophersnakes. Kingsnakes are not necessarily immune to rattlesnake venom, but they are highly resistant to it from birth, and so are able to kill and eat rattlesnakes without becoming ill from the snake venom.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO