Chamber to hold ribbon-cutting for Alta One

The July 11 regular meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission was canceled because agenda items held over from the June meeting were taken up by the council at a special meeting on June 27. Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city, said all commissioners were present at that meeting...
Among seats coming up for election in November are directors of two special districts. The Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District are tax-supported special districts, both with five-member boards. Three four-year seats and one two-year seat are up for election on the healthcare district board. Three four-year...
Two people say they will run and several efforts are underway to find candidates for four seats on the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District up for election this November. The filing period opens Monday, July 18, and will close on Aug. 12. The school board recently completed...
The Tehachapi Symphony, known as one of the most innovative orchestras in the country, wants to perform the world premiere of a new work of music by a California composer. The symphony has performed three world premieres during its history: "Ceremoniale" by Raymond David Burkhart, "What if Mozart Played with Bill Monroe?" by legendary bluegrass fiddler and composer Richard Greene, and "The Golden Thread" by David Stern.
George Hammond took this photo of a California Kingsnake as it paused on a fallen log on a recent warm day. California Kingsnakes (Lampropeltis californiae) get their common name of being “the king of snakes” due to their habit of feeding on other snakes, including rattlesnakes as well as other constrictors like Gophersnakes. Kingsnakes are not necessarily immune to rattlesnake venom, but they are highly resistant to it from birth, and so are able to kill and eat rattlesnakes without becoming ill from the snake venom.
Comments / 0