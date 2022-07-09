Free swimming day at 11 Holdrege area pools

KEARNEY — After 20 years of combing through the music of Buddy Holly, Omaha native Billy McGuigan still looks to his audiences for inspiration. “When I first started, the audiences were older than I was,” he said. “I was in my 20s when I first started doing this and the audiences were the age of my grandparents. At this point, 20 years on, my glasses have come off and I don’t dress like Buddy Holly anymore, especially when I’ve performed the show almost longer than Buddy Holly was alive. I’ve stopped trying to act like him.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO