Holdrege, NE

Free swimming day at 11 Holdrege area pools

Kearney Hub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLDREGE — Phelps Memorial Health Center is celebrating summer by offering free swimming...

KSNB Local4

Local vendor attends Kearney Art in the Park for the first time

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Every year dozens of vendors and visitors spend a weekend out at Harmon Park in Kearney. It’s an event for the community to check out the work of local artists which are brought together in one place. One of the vendors at this year’s Art...
KEARNEY, NE
Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Edgerton Explorit Center traveling exhibit coming to Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — Mary Molliconi, executive director of the Edgerton Explorit Center, wants to share a passion for discovery. “Our entire goal is to get kids excited about science and about learning,” she said. “When they get a chance to see things up close and in person, like these demonstrations, it makes it really exciting for the children.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Cowboy fun on the Fourth becoming a tradition

To you Nebraskans, rodeos are as routine as fireworks on the Fourth of July, but not to me. I’d never been to a rodeo until I moved to Kearney from the Cleveland suburbs 10 years ago and former Hub reporter Lori Potter invited me to the Sumner Saddle Club’s annual Independence Day shindig.
KEARNEY, NE
#Swimming Pools
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Mark Treadway leading the way to The World

KEARNEY — For Mark Treadway, steering the future of The World Theatre involves a sense of balance. “We hope to bring in different types of entertainment that Kearney wouldn’t normally get,” he said. “We had a live jazz show on Tuesdays. Audience members could come in and listen to the music. During the second half of the event, they allowed people to come up and play with the band. That’s not something you would normally find in the area.”
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hospital donates houses to Fire Department

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Emergency responders lent each other a helping hand as Mary Lanning Healthcare allowed the Hastings Fire Department to use unoccupied company-owned houses located adjacent from the hospital on North Kansas Avenue. These houses will be used to give firefighters hands-on training. “Whenever we get an acquired...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

COVID-19 risk dial continues to rise in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — For the second week in a row, the Two Rivers Public Health District’s COVID-19 risk dial nudged higher into the yellow “moderate” level. The dial, issued weekly, reflects a steady rate of new COVID cases detected, especially in specific counties, including Phelps, where between 20% and 33% of all tests conducted in the past five weeks have been positive. However, the number of newly detected positives has remained relatively stable in the past two weeks.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Saying 'thank you' with food part of Kearney Clovers 4-H community service

KEARNEY — The Kearney Clovers 4-H Club said thanks in a delicious way Thursday when they presented 50 homemade freezer meals and baked treats to EMS and AirCare crews at CHI Health Good Samaritan. The young members spread out beef enchiladas, waffles, lasagna, banana bread, cookies and more on...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Juniata coming together as a community

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Juniata Days wrapped up an event boasting several family fun activities and good food on Saturday night. They had barbeques where people could eat for free, and if they chose to they could give a free will donation to the Juniata Rural Fire Department. There was...
JUNIATA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

K-9 Freekz dog rescue hosting first Rockin’ for Rescue in downtown Kearney

KEARNEY, NE — A Central Nebraska dog rescue is preparing to host its biggest fundraiser yet. K-9 Freekz comes from humble beginnings. “I saw Joni in a bar one night and knew she loved dogs, so I asked her if she wanted to start a rescue," Heather Bennett said. "Here we are, eight years later and best friends.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Complex street project planned on major south Kearney artery

KEARNEY — Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, 11th Street will be closed from Avenue A to Avenue F, — weather permitting — for street replacement and reconstruction. According to an announcement by the city of Kearney and Nielsen Contracting, access to properties will be made through alleyways or side streets.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

The music of Buddy Holly on stage Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — After 20 years of combing through the music of Buddy Holly, Omaha native Billy McGuigan still looks to his audiences for inspiration. “When I first started, the audiences were older than I was,” he said. “I was in my 20s when I first started doing this and the audiences were the age of my grandparents. At this point, 20 years on, my glasses have come off and I don’t dress like Buddy Holly anymore, especially when I’ve performed the show almost longer than Buddy Holly was alive. I’ve stopped trying to act like him.”
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

Drama ensues during the NEGOP convention

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney played backdrop to the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention on Saturday. The biggest news coming out of that convention today, is Chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party Dan Welch is out of party leadership. This according to the tweet above from the Nebraska Examiner’s...
KEARNEY, NE

