CHARLOTTE — Another customer said the glass on her oven door has shattered. Alyce Warren said her mother was in the kitchen, cooking dinner when it happened. “I just heard a loud boom, like some bomb had gone off in our house. And I came down to see what was going on and, literally, the outside of our stove, the glass had exploded,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. “It just exploded. The glass just went everywhere … shattered everywhere.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO