Oilers Have 3 Good Trade Targets to Fill Defensive Hole on the Left
By Rob Couch
Yardbarker
2 days ago
The Edmonton Oilers have gotten some luck this offseason already, clearing out $8.7 million for next season. Some of the money cost them some draft picks, while Duncan Keith’s retirement costs them nothing (from ‘Duncan Keith To Retire After 17-Year Career,’ The Hockey News, July 8, 2022). Ken Holland acquired Keith...
The Carolina Hurricanes made the decision to ship defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday, and that hasn’t been sitting well with Philly sports fans, mainly because of the blueliner image off-the-ice. Nevertheless, DeAngelo is now part of the Flyers, who also got a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft along with […]
The post Tony DeAngelo bares true feelings about staying in Carolina before controversial trade to Flyers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
Confronted by the harsh reality of the Tampa Bay Lightning moving on from him and with memories still fresh of being on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup championship handshake line, Ryan McDonagh approved a trade to the Nashville Predators. The Predators also lost to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche when they were swept out of the first round. In adding McDonagh and re-signing Filip Forsberg, Nashville hopes it’s beginning to close the gap on Colorado. “We did get beat by Colorado, the team that won the Stanley Cup, so that’s in our conference — that’s our measuring stick,” general manager David Poile said Monday. “No false illusions: We have still a ways to go, but I do feel today that a year older for a lot of the younger players and adding McDonagh, I think we’re going in the right direction.” Nashville is not the only team with that measuring stick in mind. The Edmonton Oilers, swept by the Avalanche in the conference final, Minnesota Wild and others around the West are chasing the champs by making moves even before free agency begins.
GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
The Carolina Hurricanes will be looking for a cheaper option on defence before next season as they just traded Tony DeAngelo away for a slew of draft picks from the Philadelphia Flyers. With that said, the Edmonton Oilers would still like to free up even more cap space before free agency opens, and they have a key trade chip in Tyson Barrie to offer to the Hurricanes.
With 48 hours until the opening of free agency on Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers and forward Evander Kane remain far apart on a contract extension to keep him in Oil Country. Sources tell Daily Faceoff that the Kane camp, led by agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star Hockey, and the Oilers met on Sunday and made little progress in talks, which have been ongoing since Edmonton bowed out of the Western Conference final in May.
The Chicago Blackhawks will host their annual development camp Monday to Friday this week at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago. The Blackhawks announced their 37-prospect camp roster Sunday, which includes 19 forwards, 13 defensemen, and five goaltenders. There are four first-round picks among the group. Defenseman Nolan Allan from 2021 as well as Chicago’s three first-rounders from this year in defenseman Kevin Korchinski, forward Frank Nazar, and defenseman Sam Rinzel. The rest of Chicago’s 2022 draftees will join Korchinski, Nazar, and Rinzel.
On Thursday (July 7), the Edmonton Oilers selected Seattle Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer with the 32nd overall pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft at Montreal’s Bell Centre. Edmonton acquired the No. 32 selection from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Zack Kassian along with the...
All signs are pointing toward Jack Campbell being the future goaltender of the Edmonton Oilers. Multiple reports have surfaced that the deal is in the range of five years with a $5-million AAV deal and would make the 30-year-old the Oilers’ new starting goaltender. Campbell is well known to...
The Edmonton Oilers got a bit of work done Sunday. Hours after announcing their 37-man development camp roster, the club announced they issues qualifying offers to three players: Jesse Puljujarvi, Tyler Benson, Ryan McLeod and Kailer Yamamoto. The Oilers also announced three players, Brendan Perlini, Ostap Safin, and Filip Berglund,...
The Edmonton Oilers originally had just over $7 million of cap space heading into free agency, but with the Zack Kassian trade and Duncan Keith hanging up the skates after 17 seasons, they’ll likely have over $20 million to make moves and re-sign key players. With the departure of...
With Mikko Koskinen heading to Switzerland next season and the uncertainty surrounding Mike Smith's future, Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland told reporters that his top priority is finding a new netminder. "I need one. I've got to get one. It's as simple as that," Holland said. "There's a lot...
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the roster and dates for their 2022 Development Camp, which will be held from Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15, at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. All on-ice sessions will be free...
