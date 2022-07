Assemblyman Fong to speak at Chamber lunch

The Tehachapi Symphony, known as one of the most innovative orchestras in the country, wants to perform the world premiere of a new work of music by a California composer. The symphony has performed three world premieres during its history: "Ceremoniale" by Raymond David Burkhart, "What if Mozart Played with Bill Monroe?" by legendary bluegrass fiddler and composer Richard Greene, and "The Golden Thread" by David Stern.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO