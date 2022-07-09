ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, dies at 89

By Ethan Illers
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsZn8_0gaCVgXy00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has confirmed Oprah Winfrey’s father has died.

Vernon Winfrey was a barber and businessman in Nashville.

Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to News 2 Vernon died Friday evening.

Oprah posted on Instagram over the weekend saying she was in town to “give him flowers while he’s still well enough to smell them.”

The TV mogul confirmed her father’s death Saturday afternoon on Instagram saying she knows her father was at peace right before his passing.

“Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.

That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts .”

News 2 is working to gather more information and will have more coverage on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Woman comes home to her Black Lives Matter sign torn in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman came home to her Black Live Matter sign destroyed in her yard. Jennifer Vazquez first noticed the damage on her way to the mailbox over the Fourth of July weekend. Then she saw her sign was broken in half with some of the edges crumbled away.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
thunderboltradio.com

Six Tennessee cities among nation’s “sweatiest”

Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wintley Phipps
Person
Oprah Winfrey
WKRN News 2

3 arrested for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men were arrested Friday for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville. Metro police say 61-year-old Curtis Webster met an undercover detective on Demonbreun Street at 3rd Avenue South and agreed to sell him half a gram of cocaine for $60. Webster then walked to the pedestrian bridge where he met with Robert Johnson, 42, and Oliver Ayers, 59, before giving the cocaine to the detective. The cocaine tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire burns apartment in South Nashville

A man died and two others were injured after an electrical accident at a home in Wilson County. The Brentvale Log Cabin at Crockett Park has been deemed structurally unsafe and cannot be repaired. Officials searching for suspect who shot 2 men on I-840 in Rutherford Co. Updated: 2 hours...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrn#Metro#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in. Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive. One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Resident Wins $20,000 Playing Lottery’s Triple 333 Instant Game

(July 8, 2022) What will you do now? That’s a question many people would like to ask those who win prizes playing the Tennessee Education Lottery’s many games. The answer was easy for Clay Gill of Murfreesboro, who won $20,000 playing the Lottery’s Triple 333 instant game. “I’m headed to the beach!” he said when asked the popular question. “I’m going to play golf, fish and have a good time.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

2 killed in crash on Highway 431 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a crash that occurred on Highway 431 North in Springfield early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 431 North near William Woodard Road. A preliminary report states that 19-year-old Vicente Castro, of Springfield, was traveling north on Highway 431 in a BMW 330i when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy