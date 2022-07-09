Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, dies at 89

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has confirmed Oprah Winfrey’s father has died.

Vernon Winfrey was a barber and businessman in Nashville.

Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to News 2 Vernon died Friday evening.

Oprah posted on Instagram over the weekend saying she was in town to “give him flowers while he’s still well enough to smell them.”

The TV mogul confirmed her father’s death Saturday afternoon on Instagram saying she knows her father was at peace right before his passing.

“Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.

That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts .”

News 2 is working to gather more information and will have more coverage on-air and online.

