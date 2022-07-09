Driver trapped in vehicle after hitting semi-truck in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Fire Department

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident with a person trapped in the driver’s seat.

The accident occurred on Carey Avenue near Rancho Dr at the entrance of Walmart when an SUV crashed into the side of a semi-truck. The impact of the crash trapped the driver in his seat.

Firefighters removed the door to extract the driver and transported them in stable condition to UMC Trauma.

The accident is currently under investigation.