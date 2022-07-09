Your View: Change order illustrative of issues at new high school

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A construction change order for Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s football stadium, adding $98,000 to the previous $8.5 million cost and then $4.3 million for other fields is illustrative of priorities and fiscal inefficiencies.

They also will renovate or demolish/construct a new administration building in Plains Township. That may further limit access of transportation-poor city parents whose involvement is needed to improve education.

Instead, Meyers could become the administration building and serve as reserve classrooms to cover school renovations. (Its sale wouldn’t purchase a practice field.) The city and district might partner to maintain a portion of the facility and stadium as park space/community center.

More galling is continued failure to recognize health and legal issues at the high school site. Terry Schiowitz could not convince the board to hold stadium excavation while school was in session to minimize dangers of fugitive coal ash dust. I could not convince the district or DEP to assess radioactivity which Duke University found in all coal ash deposits.

With stadium excavation, the district again is moving coal ash around. Ash, the slag when coal or culm is burned, was dumped on 40 acres of the property for a decade. EPA says living near coal ash is a health risk comparable to smoking. It’s a suspected cause of thyroid, lung, colon, brain and blood cancers.

State law prohibits placement of coal ash within 900 feet of a school, WBASD blithely built a school within 900 feet of coal ash. Let’s hope they legally (and safely) relocated ash when excavating. Its remediation was not mentioned. Previously, it was via capping, which Southern Environmental Law Center says doesn’t work and is newly prohibited in North Carolina. The whole project, for that matter, would have been forbidden in five states and discouraged in 27 others.

The French say: “Plus ca change plus c’est la meme chose.” We in SOS say, well…”SOS.”

Mark F. Schiowitz, M.D.

Wilkes-Barre