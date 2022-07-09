ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Your View: Change order illustrative of issues at new high school

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4p7H_0gaCVb8L00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A construction change order for Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s football stadium, adding $98,000 to the previous $8.5 million cost and then $4.3 million for other fields is illustrative of priorities and fiscal inefficiencies.

They also will renovate or demolish/construct a new administration building in Plains Township. That may further limit access of transportation-poor city parents whose involvement is needed to improve education.

Instead, Meyers could become the administration building and serve as reserve classrooms to cover school renovations. (Its sale wouldn’t purchase a practice field.) The city and district might partner to maintain a portion of the facility and stadium as park space/community center.

More galling is continued failure to recognize health and legal issues at the high school site. Terry Schiowitz could not convince the board to hold stadium excavation while school was in session to minimize dangers of fugitive coal ash dust. I could not convince the district or DEP to assess radioactivity which Duke University found in all coal ash deposits.

With stadium excavation, the district again is moving coal ash around. Ash, the slag when coal or culm is burned, was dumped on 40 acres of the property for a decade. EPA says living near coal ash is a health risk comparable to smoking. It’s a suspected cause of thyroid, lung, colon, brain and blood cancers.

State law prohibits placement of coal ash within 900 feet of a school, WBASD blithely built a school within 900 feet of coal ash. Let’s hope they legally (and safely) relocated ash when excavating. Its remediation was not mentioned. Previously, it was via capping, which Southern Environmental Law Center says doesn’t work and is newly prohibited in North Carolina. The whole project, for that matter, would have been forbidden in five states and discouraged in 27 others.

The French say: “Plus ca change plus c’est la meme chose.” We in SOS say, well…”SOS.”

Mark F. Schiowitz, M.D.

Wilkes-Barre

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NC governor vetoes 4 bills, 1 directing sheriffs to aid ICE

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Monday for the second time in four years that would demand North Carolina sheriffs learn the immigration status of their jails’ inmates and make an effort to hold those whom federal agents want to pick up. The Democratic governor vetoed a similar Republican measure in 2019, which came on the heels of newly elected sheriffs in several urban counties deciding against working closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who are seeking suspects they believe are in the country unlawfully. Cooper on Monday vetoed four of the final seven bills...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Wilkes-barre, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Plains Township, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania taxpayers have a right to know how universities they support are spending their money | PennLive Editorial

If you’re giving someone $500 million dollars each year, you have a right to know how they’re spending it. That’s the approximate amount Pennsylvania taxpayers dole out to Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln Universities, all part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. These universities are considered “state-related.” They are legally private institutions that receive state funding in exchange for offering reduced tuition rates to Pennsylvania residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change Order#Highschool#Duke University
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Senate seeks to declare state constitution provides no right to an abortion

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Voters could be asked as early as the spring to weigh in on five significant amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution, including one that would require voters to show ID every time they vote and another that asserts the state’s charter does not protect abortion access. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes transgender legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a transgender athlete bill on Friday. The bill would have required transgender athletes to play on the team matching their gender at birth. Wolf said in a statement Friday:. "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy