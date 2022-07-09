ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Their View: What’s Lindsey Graham got to hide?

By David Travis Bland Guest Columnist
 2 days ago

Why doesn’t Sen. Lindsey Graham want to talk to investigators? Is he living by the code of the streets now? Will he soon reveal a chest tattoo that declares “Snitches Get Stitches?”

Graham is challenging a subpoena to appear before a Georgia grand jury that’s looking into possible criminal interference in the state’s 2020 election.

In my years covering cops and prosecutors, I learned a phrase that applied to unsavory types who didn’t want to help investigators — folks who were protecting criminals, to be more blunt. Cops and prosecutors would say “the witness is not cooperating with the investigation.”

By challenging his subpoena, Graham is “not cooperating with the investigation”

Graham is acting no different in theory than a witness to a shooting who is refusing to tell police what he saw.

When are Republicans like Graham going to admit to themselves that democracy is at stake and stop playing games?

Graham’s lawyers said the subpoena is “all politics” and a “fishing expedition,” which is just another phrase for an investigation. That’s great lawyering — good on them for protecting their client, like good lawyers do — but it’s a bunch of slop.

Soon the term “witch hunt” will appear and it’s not even Halloween.

Graham may have pertinent information about Donald Trump’s well-documented attempt to overturn the presidential election in Georgia. Also, Graham is alleged to have been involved in questioning the Georgia election.

Graham called an election official twice after the November 2020 election to see if mail-in ballots could be thrown out. Those ballots favored then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The subpoena says Graham asked the Georgia election official and staff “about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome.”

So maybe Graham doesn’t want to fess up to his own potential wrong doing. Big surprise there.

What’s equally teeth-grinding about Graham’s subpoena challenge is the gross display of privilege in the argument that making Graham testify is an erosion of “the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a member of Congress to do their job,” as his lawyers said.

Let’s say this simply for anyone who might find the words in that argument to be alluring. Just because a person is a U.S. senator doesn’t mean they’re above the country’s legal system.

But that’s what Graham appears to believe. He believes because he’s a U.S. Senator rules don’t apply to him that apply to average people.

Senators are not some class that needs protecting from a legal system that is disproportionately against them.

Your average person with nothing to hide doesn’t hire two lawyers from the … most … powerful … law firm in the state of South Carolina.

Graham’s attorneys have said they have been told he “is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness.”

If he’s not even under criminal investigation himself, what’s he so scared of?

Grahams challenge isn’t only about hiding facts he doesn’t want to come to light. The challenge is also about keeping the privilege he has obtained from being a U.S. Senator.

Graham doesn’t want to snitch about anything that might get Trump supporters to press a button at the polls other than the one beside “Lindsey Olin Graham.”

Whatever he’s trying to keep secret it’s more damning than a chest tattoo that says “Snitches Get Stitches.

MSNBC

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”June 18, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Lindsey Graham: This is the real assault on Democracy in the United States

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sounded the alarm on the Left's plans past the midterms if Republicans fail to take back the Senate on "Jesse Watters Primetime." LINDSEY GRAHAM: There is an assault on democracy in this country — it's by the Left, not by the Right. Everything you said is true. It took us 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade by working hard, winning elections, putting conservatives on the court. Five days after overturning that decision, they want to blow up the Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Lindsey Graham fires back at Fulton County district attorney and challenges subpoena

Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed to challenge the subpoena levied Tuesday against the senator by the Fulton County election inquiry. Blasting the subpoena as "all politics" and an erosion of the balance of powers, Graham's lawyers noted they had been informed Graham was not the target of the inquiry but still plan to fight the subpoena in court.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
Axios Tampa Bay

The Florida HQ for Trump's would-be coup

The 11th-hour plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep President Trump in power was hatched not in the West Wing, but in the palm-ringed confines of Mar-a-Lago, the mansion on Florida's east coast built by Marjorie Merriweather Post.Completed in 1927, the wealthy businesswoman and socialite's 100-plus-room estate, 175 miles southeast of Tampa, was designed to be used for the greater good, as a presidential retreat and sanctuary for visiting heads of state.The so-called Southern White House isn't the first Florida place-name to be associated with a president, but the irony of this once-peaceful setting as the central command for...
