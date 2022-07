The Jamaican tangelo, most commonly known as the ugli fruit, got its name due to its wrinkly, unappealing, and genuinely "ugly" appearance (how imaginative). Those who've tried the fruit will argue that all you have to do is get past the ugly-looking appearance of this unique cross between a mandarin orange and a grapefruit to enjoy its sweet, tangy flavor. But what if we change its name to "beautiful" fruit instead? We bet it'd be good for a fruit that has been screaming into the void, "Don't judge a book by its cover!" Who knows, maybe it would even settle the debate that a name change can make a food more appealing to the masses.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO