ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Police: North Carolina woman attacked, killed by 2 dogs

By Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGTAp_0gaCU3RD00
Crime scene tape generic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dog attack has left a North Carolina woman dead, according to police.

Trena Peed, 46, of Greensboro was dog-sitting when she was attacked by the two animals early Thursday morning, local news outlets reported.

Greensboro police told TV station WGHP officers shot one of the dogs to stop the attack. The other dog was under quarantine with Guilford County Animal Services, TV station WXII reported.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the legal ownership of each of the animals, according to the news outlets. It wasn’t immediately clear if charges against the dogs’ owner could result.

(WATCH BELOW: Mother creates foundation for son killed in violent dog attack 18 years ago)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Suspect in 2021 Salisbury murder arrested in Virginia

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect accused of murdering a man in Salisbury last year was arrested in Danville, Va., police say. According the Salisbury Police Department, Samuel Lee White, 41, was arrested on July 7 for an outstanding murder warrant. White is accused of shooting and killing Gary Dionne...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Bridge maintenance project on Highway 70 underway in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close part of a Rowan County highway next week for a bridge maintenance project. Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek. The closure will allow crews to safely make repairs to the approach slab on the bridge. Work is expected to be complete by July 15.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: A Salisbury Woman Takes Down the Hog Barons

How did a Salisbury woman beat the powerful forces of Smithfield Foods, Inc. and its hog farming allies?. As described in this column last week, Mona Lisa Wallace and her law firm won $32 million in verdicts against the Smithfield group for its nuisance damage to the homes and lives on properties near hog farms.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy