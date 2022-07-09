Boil water notice lifted for surface water connections

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Officials with the City of Jackson announced that the boil water notice on surface water connections, including areas of Byram and Hinds County, has been lifted.

Officials also announced that a separate boil water notice has been issued for about 1,000 customers in the Queens-Magnolia Terrace community in Jackson. The notice is in effect for the following areas:

Queens-Magnolia Terrace Community

North Flag Chapel Road (100-699)

Clinton Boulevard (5300-5799)

East Street

Loden Place

City officials said the boil water notice is due to issues with the replacement of a water meter by an outside contractor.

Customers are advised to boil their drinking water for one minute before cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

City officials said customers will be notified once the notice is lifted. For more information, customers can call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4;00 p.m. and on weekends.

