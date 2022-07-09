ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki likely to play on franchise tag

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki likely will play the upcoming season on the franchise tag, NFL Network reported.

The two sides have until Friday to reach a long-term deal or he will play the 2022 season on a franchise tender, earning a salary of $10.931 million.

The odds of hammering out a new contract appear low, per the report, meaning Gesicki will become a free agent next offseason.

Gesicki, 26, recorded career-high totals in catches (73) and receiving yards (780) to go along with two touchdowns in 17 games last season.

He has 199 catches for 2,255 yards and 13 scores in 64 career games since being selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

