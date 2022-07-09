ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

These Baby Nail Clippers Are Reportedly ‘Excellent for Newborns’ & ‘Nervous Moms’ — Now Only $22 Ahead of Prime Day

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgnWO_0gaCTc5U00
elenabsl/Adobe. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Something every new parent will tell you is that they’re terrified of cutting their baby’s nails. When you try to go in, they’re either fidgety, dramatic, or someone crying (probably us to be honest). Things can go wrong, you can accidentally cut your baby’s tiny hands and then you feel awful. It happens all the time and every time, we always feel awful. But after scouring through Amazon, we may have found the quiet, easy-to-use nail clippers of our dreams.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, these quiet, must-have nail clippers are 24 percent off, making them an absolute steal. See why thousands of parents are obsessed with this tool below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOwbu_0gaCTc5U00
Courtesy of Royal Angels Baby Royal Angels Baby.

The Royal Angels 20 in 1 Baby Baby Nail Clippers

is a versatile electric nail clipper set that is designed to trim nails both safely and quickly. Both portable and easy to use, this quiet nail clipper set has been deemed a must-have for over 18,000 parents on Amazon.

This handy set comes with a traveling case, six filing attachments for babies, six filing attachments for adults, adhesive replacements, and a user manual. Literally, everything you could need to get started.

Now amongst the files, there’s a color code to help users decide which goes for who. Orange is for up to three-month-olds, green is for kids up to 11 months, and blue is for kids that are one year or older. The rest of the colors are for adults!

To use it, all you have to do is place two AA batteries inside, install the trimmer pad, test the speed, and then start!

One of the top Amazon reviewers said this set is “excellent for newborns” saying: “I was terrified to clip my newborn’s nails, so I purchased this product in hopes for something much easier. It did not disappoint! I’ve used it twice so far, and each time it has put my little boy to sleep; I’m guessing from the light vibrations. It works wonderfully with minimal effort. You literally cannot mess it up; love this product!”

Another reviewer gave it a stamp of approval for “nervous moms with fidgety babies” saying: “This is a great, reliable product. I have a one-year-old and I’m still nervous [about] using traditional clippers to trim his nails. This electric trimmer takes the anxiety out of the process because you know that you’re not going to accidentally hurt your little one.”

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Baby with Four Arms and Legs in India Hailed as "Miracle of Nature"

A "miracle" baby has shocked India upon being delivered with four limbs and four legs. Previously in 2022, a similar baby with polymelia was birthed in eastern India, again with four arms and legs and portions of its organs visible. The infant was idolized by villagers who assumed the baby was an extraordinary person.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Nail Clipper#Newborns#Tiny Hands
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy