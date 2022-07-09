ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘It’s about sharing knowledge, pain, joy’: meet the people marching in London’s Trans Pride

By Yas Necati and Angela Christofilou
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XutLz_0gaCTaK200

“I think there is an incorrect assumption by a lot of cisgender and heterosexual people that the passage of time alone equals progress, when in fact it is the direct actions, the protesting and speaking out of LGBTQ+ people which has led to change.” These are the words of Oscar. On Saturday 9 July 2022, he and thousands of other trans people and allies marched through London for London Trans Pride .

“We will not live better lives without fighting for them,” Chris, another marcher, agrees. They are joining London Trans Pride all the way from Germany. “Trans pride means to me to feel trans joy because we’re many, and we’re here to stay.”

The annual march has a lot to respond to this year. “In recent months the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has dramatically shifted its position on trans rights, suddenly requesting the Scottish government pause its reforms to the Gender Recognition Act (GRA), as well as arguing the UK government should delay reforms to conversion therapy for trans and intersex people,” a spokesperson for London Trans+ Pride said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsBG8_0gaCTaK200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UmMZ_0gaCTaK200

“On Trans Day of Visibility the UK government announced it would move ahead with banning conversion therapy for homosexuals, but not for trans people: the irony is not lost on us, this is an abhorrent and deliberate attack… The EHRC is actively damaging human rights for trans people. We deserve better: London Trans Pride is calling for the EHRC to be abolished. We march to demand the legal recognition of non-binary, intersex and gender nonconforming people,” the London Trans+ Pride spokesperson said.

Oscar’s protest sign reads: not safe to be me . “That is truly how I feel at the moment,” Oscar says, “particularly as the government has seemingly decided not to include transgender people in their ban on conversion therapy,” he shares. “It baffles me that in 2022 anyone should think it would be acceptable to subject someone to conversion practices, all because they are trans."

I speak to Lorraine, a 30-year-old trans woman. “This is actually going to be my first pride march,” Lorraine says. “After feeling more and more worried about being trans in the UK over the last few years, I want to show those outside the trans community that there’s nothing to be afraid of, nothing to be worried about, and that we’re not actually the monsters some make us out to be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxasU_0gaCTaK200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B68aI_0gaCTaK200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUeRo_0gaCTaK200

Lorraine is referring to anti-trans campaigners, who are the reason for much of the government’s failure to recognise transgender rights. Anti-trans campaigning in the UK is predominantly led by small groups calling themselves “gender critical feminists”, mostly made up of cisgender people.

Oscar’s partner, Ellie, is a cisgender woman who is marching to support Oscar and other trans loved ones, and to show her solidarity against anti-trans groups. “As the cis partner of a transgender man, it’s shocking to see how people discuss transgender people, particularly trans women. That there are multiple groups founded on prejudice against them is deeply wrong and should be directly challenged at every opportunity – these people do not speak for me or any of the other women in my life,” Ellie says.

“My life is all the richer for the transgender people in it, not just my partner Oscar but my friends, peers and others who I look up to,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVT1k_0gaCTaK200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wk30p_0gaCTaK200

There is a theme of solidarity at the march, responding to the hostility trans people are facing. “Since coming out, marching is something I have wanted to do to show solidarity and support for those who can’t or don’t wish to be out openly at this time, and solidarity and support for those who do”, says Lorraine.

Oscar feels similarly. “It’s important to me to be visibly part of the trans community, and to proclaim in public that I am proud to be trans,” he says.

“It’s about sharing knowledge, pain, joy. It’s about celebrating and seeing each other and feeling seen and celebrated,” says Chris. “It’s to be visible and to care for each other in this visibility – as we also do in our everyday lives. It’s also about creating a space for sharing emotions and experiences and acknowledging different perspectives within the trans community that go beyond my own experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OeUH_0gaCTaK200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39puU6_0gaCTaK200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbZfz_0gaCTaK200

This year, London Trans+ Pride wish to “Celebrate the memory of trans lives taken and uphold the next generation of trans revolutionaries.”

“Pride started as a riot and we should not forget how much we owe to trans elders of colour like Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson who took the streets before us and stood up against violence, also within the lesbian and gay movement,” says Chris.

“We will fight for justice – until not one of us gets incarcerated anymore, gets denied free access to good healthcare, and care generally, gets denied good nourishing housing, gets harassed and violated in the streets. Because we’re human beings and another world is possible.” Chris says. “We are unstoppable. I want more than rights, I want liberation and justice.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

My top surgery story is an ode to trans and nonbinary joy

I had a lot of trouble imagining how my life would change once I came out as nonbinary. I was assigned female at birth, but had always been gender nonconforming throughout my growing-up years. I hated feminine dresses, especially as my mom put me in them for church on Sundays, and I was always so much more comfortable in plain jeans and a T-shirt. It didn’t help that I grew up in the 1990s, when girls fashion was either wildly revealing or weirdly oversized. I felt like I was drowning in waves of fabric.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The big problem with Netflix’s horrific, compulsive new show Girl in the Picture

Ask your friends if they’ve seen Netflix’s Girl in the Picture. If they have, you’ll know immediately. This is because their faces will crinkle up and they will appear troubled. “One of the most horrific, sickening, frightening things I’ve ever watched,” wrote one person on Twitter. “I literally feel sick,” wrote another. Strangely, I think these were intended as compliments. In telly land, after all, dead women = great content. But let me be clear: this is another abject project from Netflix that parades another grotesque story in the name of winning some bored eyeballs.Directed by Skye Borgman, who...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Rivera
The Independent

Prince George tells father Prince William that he was ‘too hot’ in suit at Wimbledon amid heat wave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, was apparently uncomfortable in his suit at Wimbledon and “too hot” amid the UK’s heatwave.On Sunday, Kate Middleton and her son arrived at the competition and were greeted by Prince William. In a video of their arrival, the eight-year-old Prince, who wore a suit and tie, could be seen giving his father a hug.While speaking to his child, William asked him if he was “ok”and George responded with, “yeah”. The Duke could then be seen hugging his wife and giving her a kiss.George then continued to walk alongside with parents, as...
TENNIS
The Independent

Girl in the Picture: Netflix documentary leaves users horrified – ‘The most frightening thing I’ve ever seen’

Netflix users are calling its latest true-crime documentary “one of the most frightening things” they’ve ever watched.The documentary, titled Girl in the Picture, has disturbed viewers since its addition to the streaming service earlier this week.It tells the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades.The documentary is directed by Skye Borgman, who previously directed 2017’s Abducted in Plain Sight for the streaming service. It’s based on Matt Birkbeck’s works A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon.Netflix’s synopsis reads: “In this documentary, a woman found...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: The message to those of us with diabetes is: you’re on your own

The letter from Whipps Cross Hospital came as no surprise: my regular check-up for type 1 autoimmune diabetes had been cancelled. For the second time.It was supposed to be a phone consultation and it goes without saying that these are vastly inferior to seeing the doctor in person. Another fresh call has been scheduled for March 2023, which will be nearly two years since my last contact. I’m putting the odds of it actually going ahead at, hmmm, shall we say 10/1? That’s an implied probability of 9.1 per cent. Sounds about right to me.The fact that I managed a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Transgender People#Trans Rights#Trans Women#Transgender Rights#Racism#London Trans Pride#Scottish#Ehrc
The Independent

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Cardi B denies fighting crowd during Wireless festival performance

Cardi B has denied that she fought with members of the crowd during her Wireless Festival performance on Friday evening (8 July).Her response comes after several videos emerged on social media appearing to show an altercation between the artist and members of the crowd during her performance at Finsbury Park.The rapper has refuted claims of a fight, writing on Twitter, “It wasn’t NO FIGHT!” after a video trended online showing her appearing to hit back at crowd members.In the video, Cardi appears to lash out at audience members with her mic after retrieving it from someone. The big screen...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
The Independent

UN projects world population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15

The United Nations estimated Monday that the world’s population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.In a report released on World Population Day, the U.N. also said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 for the first time since 1950. According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and a peak of around 10.4 billion during the 2080s. It is forecast to remain at that level until 2100.The report says more...
WORLD
The Independent

What the papers say – July 12

The nation’s papers are led by the release of the timetable for the Conservative leadership race.The Guardian reports the new Prime Minister will be announced on September 5, with the first ballot of Tory MPs to take place on Wednesday.Guardian front page, Tuesday 12 July 2022. The Uber whistleblower: 'I'm exposing a system that sold people a lie' pic.twitter.com/RYL3m9Q5YV— The Guardian (@guardian) July 11, 2022The Daily Mail leads with contender Liz Truss’s warning to the “Tory Right” that the race will come down to either her or Rishi Sunak.Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/x7Vnc0rIQB— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 11, 2022Mr Sunak...
WORLD
The Independent

Train drivers at eight rail firms vote to strike

Rail passengers face increased industrial action after train drivers working for eight train operators overwhelmingly backed strikes in a series of ballots.The drivers are members of the Aslef union, which is locked in a series of pay disputes.The long-distance rail firms that face stoppages are LNER, which runs services on the flagship East Coast main line from London King’s Cross to Yorkshire, Newcastle and Scotland; GWR, operating from London Paddington to South Wales and the west of England; and TransPennine Express, which connects the north of England and southern Scotland.In addition five commuter-focused operators are affected: Chiltern, London Overground (run by...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

740K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy