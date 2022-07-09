ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Now: California ‘inflation relief’ checks explained

By Matt Meyer
 2 days ago

Click on the links for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we break down the details of an economic story that gained a lot of attention on our site this week, then cover news from overnight, your local forecast and events around town.

California ‘inflation relief’: Checks from a new tax rebate are aimed at helping residents across the state deal with surging prices. How much will you receive? When will the payments arrive? We break it down.

The key detail: You must have filed a 2020 tax return to qualify .

The payments are tiered by income bracket, with those who earn less money qualifying for a larger payment. You can see how much you qualify for here .

House fire, head-on crash: New video from overnight shows the firefight after a resident escaped their burning home in Jamacha-Lomita. In Spring Valley, a head-on crash sent two people to the hospital.

San Diego weather: What to expect on another summer weekend? FOX 5’s Brad Wills has you covered with the local forecast.

San Diego Padres: From the new City Connect jerseys to a Friar in the All-Star Game starting lineup , there’s lots to be excited about.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

Guest
2d ago

No explanation needed.. Newsom going to violate us later to pay back his scam checks. He’s stuffing his pockets, and charging us to refill the coffers later.

Reluctance
2d ago

Redistribution. How about lower taxes. These checks are going to people that contribute nothing.

Larry Thompson
1d ago

I paid taxes for 45 years. now that I'm retired and don't have to pay taxes. Thanks for thinking of the seniors or the people that live in rural areas and have to drive 35 miles to a Walmart or 64 miles to a Costco. 'ONE WAY' The King of California screws everyone one way or another, except for himself. it's just another way for the politicians to get the people to fight with each other. the United States is in the toilet and all the politicians have their hand on the toilet handle, ready to flush us all into Oblivion.

