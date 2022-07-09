News Now: California ‘inflation relief’ checks explained

Click on the links for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we break down the details of an economic story that gained a lot of attention on our site this week, then cover news from overnight, your local forecast and events around town.

California ‘inflation relief’: Checks from a new tax rebate are aimed at helping residents across the state deal with surging prices. How much will you receive? When will the payments arrive? We break it down.

The key detail: You must have filed a 2020 tax return to qualify .

The payments are tiered by income bracket, with those who earn less money qualifying for a larger payment. You can see how much you qualify for here .

House fire, head-on crash: New video from overnight shows the firefight after a resident escaped their burning home in Jamacha-Lomita. In Spring Valley, a head-on crash sent two people to the hospital.

San Diego weather: What to expect on another summer weekend? FOX 5’s Brad Wills has you covered with the local forecast.

San Diego Padres: From the new City Connect jerseys to a Friar in the All-Star Game starting lineup , there’s lots to be excited about.

