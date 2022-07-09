Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported on Pearl Street Road, Batavia

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, where he was flown to after a crash Sunday night. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle crash occurred on Thrall Road in the Town of Cambria at about 7:30pm. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Amherst, was reported to be unconscious with shallow breathing.
Batavia, N.Y. — Temporary changes to the traffic pattern will take effect Tuesday near Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. Those visiting Batavia Downs will have to enter by heading south on Park Road and using the access road just past Alex's Place. Traffic leaving the parking lot must also exit at that location.
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - Firefighters battled a huge house fire in Fairport last night. The Fairport Fire Department said it took crews about five hours to put the fire out and to complete the overhaul process. Firefighters said the fire went up the back of the house and throughout the attic. Several crews from across the region helped on-scene.
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's anything but a smooth ride when you drive across a section of train tracks on Kenmore Avenue. The rough road is right off Sheridan Drive, which many drivers use to get to Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood or Military Road. One truck driver said he braces himself each time he drives over the tracks.
The arrest in May of the Gorham Town Highway Superintendent has prompted some town residents to call for his job. 42-year-old Zachary Eddinger, of Canandaigua, was charged with DWI by Canandaigua Police following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive. Town Supervisor Fred Lightfoote told those residents that recently spoke out at a special meeting calling for Eddinger to be removed that the Town Board doesn’t have any control over an elected official outside of the Town Board.
A car crash in Ontario County had one woman flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the area of 5540 County Road 32 in Canandaigua Saturday for the report of single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Gillian Stumbo outside the vehicle with severe injuries.
LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — Six people are charged in connection to an assault in Lake View that claimed the life of a Boston man. Hamburg Police say they were called to a wooded area off Heltz Road in Lake View just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male that had been assaulted.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a man was shot by a trooper in Machias Saturday. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when troopers responded to the report of a suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias.
GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) - A challenging rescue Monday morning along the Erie Canal in Gates. At around 4:40 a.m. a call came in for a possible person in the canal. It appears that a van crashed over the side of the bridge at Chili Avenue near Buell Road. We're told...
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have identified the victim from Thursday's deadly hit and run crash in South Buffalo. Authorities say 27 year old Theodore Dionne of West Seneca was riding his bike when he was hit by the driver of a truck on Abbott Road near Kenefick Avenue.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The oldest girl, 9, is now home from the hospital as of last week, her mother told WGRZ on Monday. During a Memorial Day celebration, three girls were injured after an alcohol-fueled fire used to make marshmallows spilled. One of the girls escaped and called the...
Kelly L. Fossum, 60, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Fossum is accused of shoplifting several packages of meat from a grocery store on Ellicott Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket. Jonathan Will Dodson, 36, of Chugg Road, Holley, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC...
LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against three men and three women after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A suspect is in custody after a lengthy car chase that started in Rochester and ended with a crash in Scottsville. It started just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police responded to the area of Resolute Circle and Resolute Street for a reported carjacking. A 32-year-old man said his car was taken at gunpoint and pointed out his stolen vehicle to officers.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore woman has been sentenced in connection to the theft of $10,000 from the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Kerri M. Brown was sentenced in Erie County Court to six months in jail followed by five years of probation.
Two Erie county residents are under arrest following an investigation into an alleged theft at a retail store. The New York State Police says that troopers had responded to a call about a theft at the Walmart located at 5033 Transit Road in Clarence (Williamsville), New York. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of the investigation indicated that "Kenaiya White and Jada Bryant took merchandise valued at $501.00 passing all points of purchase without paying." The exact merchandise that was allegedly taken was not specified.
