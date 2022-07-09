ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported on Pearl Street Road, Batavia

The Batavian
 2 days ago

A two-vehicle accident with injuries is reported...

www.thebatavian.com

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Amherst man in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Niagara County

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, where he was flown to after a crash Sunday night. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle crash occurred on Thrall Road in the Town of Cambria at about 7:30pm. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Amherst, was reported to be unconscious with shallow breathing.
wutv29.com

Road closure to alter traffic near Batavia Downs

Batavia, N.Y. — Temporary changes to the traffic pattern will take effect Tuesday near Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. Those visiting Batavia Downs will have to enter by heading south on Park Road and using the access road just past Alex's Place. Traffic leaving the parking lot must also exit at that location.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Multiple fire crews extinguish Fairport fire after five hours

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - Firefighters battled a huge house fire in Fairport last night. The Fairport Fire Department said it took crews about five hours to put the fire out and to complete the overhaul process. Firefighters said the fire went up the back of the house and throughout the attic. Several crews from across the region helped on-scene.
FAIRPORT, NY
Batavia, NY
Accidents
Batavia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Batavia, NY
FL Radio Group

Group of Gorham Residents Call for Highway Superintendent’s Job Following Arrest

The arrest in May of the Gorham Town Highway Superintendent has prompted some town residents to call for his job. 42-year-old Zachary Eddinger, of Canandaigua, was charged with DWI by Canandaigua Police following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive. Town Supervisor Fred Lightfoote told those residents that recently spoke out at a special meeting calling for Eddinger to be removed that the Town Board doesn’t have any control over an elected official outside of the Town Board.
GORHAM, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Hospitalized After Car Crash in Canandaigua

A car crash in Ontario County had one woman flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the area of 5540 County Road 32 in Canandaigua Saturday for the report of single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Gillian Stumbo outside the vehicle with severe injuries.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
2 On Your Side

Body found in Lake View, 6 people charged

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — Six people are charged in connection to an assault in Lake View that claimed the life of a Boston man. Hamburg Police say they were called to a wooded area off Heltz Road in Lake View just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male that had been assaulted.
LAKE VIEW, NY
News 8 WROC

Livonia woman charged after Canandaigua crash

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – A Livonia woman was hospitalized after a motor vehicle accident that left her severely injured early Saturday morning on County Road 32 near Hickox Road in Canandaigua. Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Gillian Stumbo was found outside her vehicle upon their...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Van flips over side of bridge in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) - A challenging rescue Monday morning along the Erie Canal in Gates. At around 4:40 a.m. a call came in for a possible person in the canal. It appears that a van crashed over the side of the bridge at Chili Avenue near Buell Road. We're told...
GATES, NY
News 4 Buffalo

6 arrested after man found dead in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against three men and three women after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately...
BOSTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Chase after carjacking ends in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A suspect is in custody after a lengthy car chase that started in Rochester and ended with a crash in Scottsville. It started just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. Rochester Police responded to the area of Resolute Circle and Resolute Street for a reported carjacking. A 32-year-old man said his car was taken at gunpoint and pointed out his stolen vehicle to officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Buffalo Women Charged with Theft from Clarence Store

Two Erie county residents are under arrest following an investigation into an alleged theft at a retail store. The New York State Police says that troopers had responded to a call about a theft at the Walmart located at 5033 Transit Road in Clarence (Williamsville), New York. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of the investigation indicated that "Kenaiya White and Jada Bryant took merchandise valued at $501.00 passing all points of purchase without paying." The exact merchandise that was allegedly taken was not specified.
BUFFALO, NY

