Vikings OL Olisaemeka Udoh on roster bubble?

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oli Udoh started 16 games for the Vikings last season, but the offensive lineman may be fighting for his job. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert mentions Udoh as a player who’s firmly on the Vikings roster bubble.

Udoh was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2019. After appearing in only seven games through his first two seasons in the NFL, he started 16 of his 17 appearances in 2021 at guard. He also got in 94 percent of his team’s offensive snaps.

While he saw an increased role, the lineman didn’t necessarily do the most with his opportunity. He tied for the league lead in penalties, and Pro Football Focus ranked him 65th among 82 qualifying offensive guards. He was particularly bad in pass-blocking situations, so the Vikings were fortunate to limit Kirk Cousins to only 28 sacks.

With a new coaching staff, Udoh will have to once again prove his worth, but he’ll have an uphill battle. Free-agent addition Jesse Davis was getting most of the reps at right guard during minicamp, per Seifert. The Vikings also used a second-round pick on guard Ed Ingram. Udoh does have the ability to play tackle, so his versatility could help him stick around as a backup lineman. However, if the organization decides to roster someone else, the Vikings could easily move off Udoh and his $1M cap hit.