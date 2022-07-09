Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sits against left-hander

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Estrada is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 273 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .253 batting average with a...
The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
Miller is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Miller had started in five of the past six games, but he'll likely shift into more of a part-time role moving forward with Josh Naylor (back) making his return to the lineup. The righty-hitting Miller should play regularly at first base, second base or designated hitter when the Guardians oppose left-handed starting pitchers, however.
The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
San Diego Padres (49-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-48, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, five strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -145, Rockies +123; over/under is 11...
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Cooper Hummel in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hummel will take a seat while veteran David Peralta starts in left field and bats fifth against the Rockies. Hummel has made 148 plate appearances so far in the majors and is...
Lamb is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. Lamb has gone 2-for-11 with three walks and a pair of solo home runs while starting in four of the past five games, and he looks like he'll have a path to a regular role against right-handed pitching while Chris Taylor (foot) is on the injured list. He'll likely remain a fixture on the bench against left-handers, however, as he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Drew Smyly on the bump for Chicago.
Varsho isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rockies. Varsho is getting a chance to reset after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat fifth.
Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
McCarthy recorded a walk, a stolen base and a run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. McCarthy pinch hit for Buddy Kennedy in the eighth inning, drawing a walk. He added a steal and scored on a Sergio Alcantara single, and that run ended up being the difference. McCarthy was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday after hitting .333 with an .882 OPS in 16 games after he was sent down in mid-June. The outfielder has a .228/.291/.405 slash line with three home runs, nine RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals in 32 major-league contests, and he's likely to be limited to a depth role unless he can hit his way into more playing time.
McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
Fleming left Monday's game against the Red Sox with right oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming will undergo further testing Tuesday to determine the severity of the issue. However, manager Kevin Cash stated that Fleming is likely headed to the 10-day injured list, per Topkin.
Comments / 0