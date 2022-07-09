ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Retreats to bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wendle isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Verdugo's late heroics lift Red Sox over Yankees

Alex Verdugo drove in a run to forge a tie in the eighth inning and ripped a two-run single in the 10th to rally the host Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. Staked to a 5-3 lead, Wandy Peralta (2-2) allowed a...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 7/11/2022

The Boston Red Sox will open a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in Central Florida on Monday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick.  The Red Sox come into this series having split a four-game series with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Boston is […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 7/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year deal; Deandre Ayton remains unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Angels' Monte Harrison starting Sunday versus Orioles

The Los Angeles Angels listed Monte Harrison as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Harrison will bat ninth and cover left field Sunday while Brandon Marsh catches a breather. Harrison has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, and while he does not have a hit in...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Joey Wendle
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retreats#Mets#Rbi
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Encroaching on Connor Joe's role

Daza will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. C.J. Cron's (wrist) absence from the starting nine for the second game in a row will open spots in the lineup for both Daza and Connor Joe, who gets the start at first base in Cron's stead. Assuming Cron is able to avoid a stint on the injured list and rejoins the lineup for the four-game series with the Padres that begins Monday, Daza could be in line to displace Joe as a mainstay in the Colorado outfield against right-handed pitching. Daza, who already picked up a start against a right-hander in Friday's series opener in Arizona while Joe sat out, finds himself in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games after going 6-for-22 (.273 average) over the previous six contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Cast off 40-man roster

Barnes was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday. Barnes joined Seattle's major-league roster Saturday but didn't make any appearances over the last two games. He'll lose his place on the 40-man roster after Erik Swanson (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: On bench Monday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy