After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

By Justin Surrency
 2 days ago

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday.

Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day one. “Basically summer time. You only get it in the summer so as we get together as a family we usually eat together and it just means family and summer,” said Roach.

Grimes Sweet Corn is officially open for the season. Usually the first sale date comes before the 4th of July holiday but a wet and cold spring pushed it back another week.

Near and far, customers made their way to this location in Grimes as soon as they opened at 9:00 am Saturday morning.

The business is celebrating over three decades of serving central Iowans sweet corn. With a number of stands that spread across the metro area the demand for it isn’t just local, it crosses state lines.

“Our sweet corn is on its way to Colorado already and Oklahoma. People are stocking up already. They are so excited,” said Julie Holland who has worked in produce sales for Grimes Sweet Corn for the past two decades.

You can find a full list of Grimes Sweet Corn stand locations here on their website .

