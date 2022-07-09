ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Three dead, four hospitalized after fiery, high-speed crash in Orange

By Cindy Carcamo
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3Y5e_0gaCS9nz00
Seven people were ejected from a vehicle in a crash that killed three people in Orange County on Saturday. (Orange Police Department)

Three people were killed and four others injured when their speeding vehicle crashed, rolled over and burst into flames in Orange early Saturday, police reported.

A Nissan Altima traveling south at high speed on North Glassell Street about 2:45 a.m. failed to negotiate a curve at North Orange Olive Road and crashed, Orange police said.

The Nissan rolled over and all seven occupants were ejected, police said. Three died at the scene and the others were taken to local hospitals — three in critical condition and one with moderate injuries, authorities said.

Orange police said that drugs and alcohol are suspected as a factor in the crash.

KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that two of the critically injured are juveniles. Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department told the station that the car was engulfed in flames and a nitrous oxide tank and balloons were found in and around the vehicle.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 4

Sam
2d ago

Fast and Furious no more. Just splattered and dead as doornails. Thankfully, no innocent motorists were murdered by these dummies. There are far too many of them turning our roadways into slaughter houses. Some proactive law enforcement might be helpful? Ya think?

Reply
9
Jeremy Darnell
2d ago

are they going to ban these assault cars? because car deaths are in the top ten deaths in united states. heart failure is #1.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Families mourn teens killed in Orange fiery high-speed crash

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) — Several Southern California families gathered to grieve Sunday night, mourning the loss of three young people who died in a fiery high-speed crash in Orange. Families and community members huddled together on the sidewalk near the crash site, lighting candles and sharing their grief and...
ORANGE, CA
signalscv.com

Inmate transport bus involved in collision

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate transporting bus was involved in a traffic collision in Valencia on Monday, according to first responders. The collision was first reported on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway at 12:24 p.m. Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shootings at SoCal 7-Elevens Leave Clerk Dead, Others Injured

An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day. Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea...
BREA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Glassell Park, CA
Orange, CA
Accidents
Orange, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
crimevoice.com

19-year-old drunk driver arrested for fatal collision that killed bicyclist in Rancho Cucamonga

A 19-year-old San Bernardino woman was arrested after she allegedly struck and killed a female bicyclist with her vehicle while driving drunk. The driver, Jessica Carrillo, was arrested at the scene of the collision. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center for gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rachel Vargas Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near Holt Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened around 12:41 a.m., near Holt Avenue. For reasons unknown, a woman was walking along the slow eastbound lanes of the highway wearing dark clothing. There, the driver of a passing vehicle...
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

At least 2 hospitalized in La Habra 7-Eleven shooting

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in La Habra. It happened at the store near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m. Right now the entire block is cordoned off as police continue to investigate...
LA HABRA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Altima#Traffic Accident#Kabc Tv Channel 7
Bakersfield Californian

CHP reports 2 killed in big-rig collision

California Highway Patrol officers reported two men were killed Monday in a head-on collision involving two big rigs on Interstate 5, south of Twisselman Road. Officers with the Buttonwillow area office said the driver of a 2014 Freightliner in the northbound lanes veered across the road for an unknown reason around 3:25 a.m. and struck a 2009 Kenworth that was heading south in the southbound lanes.
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
ABC7

Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting; no arrests made

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A community in Anaheim is mourning an innocent teenager who was killed in a shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Acacia Street near La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but later succumbed to his injuries.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
KTLA

Vincent Thomas Bridge shut down following report of armed man

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm. The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m. Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Two vehicle crash in Murrieta results in fatality

A two-vehicle crash in Murrieta took the life of a woman on Saturday afternoon. One of the vehicles involved in the traffic collision rolled over multiple times, according to Riverside County Cal Fire. The crash took place around 12:44 p.m. at Auld Road and Pourroy Road. One person was ejected...
MURRIETA, CA
Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Another in-custody death is reported at West Valley Detention Center; murder suspect is found unresponsive

Another in-custody death has been reported at West Valley Detention Center (WVDC), and an investigation regarding the cause of the inmate's death has been initiated. On July 9 at 4 a.m., deputies at the jail found Guadalupe Gonzales, a 33-year-old resident of San Bernardino, unresponsive on his bed, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on July 11.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man sought in deadly 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal

A man has been tied to three separate robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that happened early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in a fourth shooting and at least two other robberies that all took place at 7-Eleven stores. A clerk was […]
BREA, CA
CBS LA

3 killed, 2 injured in early morning shooting in Downey

Authorities say three men were killed in a shooting in Downey that left two other people injured. The incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Leeds Street. It was there that officers responded and located four men and one female who had been shot. Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The female and another male were taken to the hospital. Police said a preliminary investigation reveals that this incident was isolated and no suspects are outstanding. What led to the shooting was not immediately known. 
DOWNEY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
355K+
Followers
65K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy