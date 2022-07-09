ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Conte wields the axe at Tottenham by leaving FOUR senior players out of their pre-season tour of South Korea, with Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele left in no doubt that the Italian wants them gone

By Matt Barlow for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Antonio Conte has omitted four senior Tottenham players from the club's pre-season trip to South Korea, leaving them in no doubt that he wants them out.

Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and the club’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele will continue to train in north London as Conte’s new-look squad fly east for two friendlies.

Steven Bergwijn was sold to Ajax on Friday and Jack Clarke has joined Sunderland as Spurs look to sell after their extensive summer recruitment drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIBU9_0gaCRmzA00
Harry Winks has been omitted from Tottenham's squad for their pre-season trip to South Korea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3YYv_0gaCRmzA00
Like Winks, Sergio Reguilon played under Antonio Conte last season but has also been left out

New signings Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster were all on the plane leaving Heathrow on Saturday evening.

Clement Lenglet, who signed on loan from Barcelona on Friday has not travelled with the squad because he did not have time to complete the necessary paperwork. Joe Rodon is ill and has stayed in the UK.

For Winks and Reguilon, who featured last season under Conte, it is confirmation that they have no part in his plans. The arrival of Bissouma displaces midfielder Winks and Perisic does the same to Reguilon at left wing-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZW6X_0gaCRmzA00
Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele were sent out on loan from Tottenham last season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NxUy_0gaCRmzA00

Meanwhile, Ndombele and Lo Celso spent last season out on loan at Lyon and Villarreal respectively and will now be expected to find permanent exits.

Conte has encouraged Daniel Levy to act decisively in the transfer market this summer and Tottenham have been one of the busiest Premier League teams so far.

The former Chelsea boss guided Spurs into the Champions League last season despite them being eighth when he arrived in November, which persuaded Levy to strike quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EkoU_0gaCRmzA00
Clement Lenglet, who signed on loan on Friday, has not travelled because of paperwork issues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hse9F_0gaCRmzA00
But £60million addition Richarlison is part of Conte's new-look squad who have flown east

The arrivals of Perisic and Forster on free transfers should prove to be smart business as the pair add experience to the squad, while a combined £85million was splashed on Premier League regulars Richarlison and Bissouma.

Spurs will play two games in South Korea over the next week - against an all-star team from the country's top-flight and then Spanish side Sevilla.

They will then return to the UK to face Europa League runners-up Rangers in Glasgow, before heading to Israel for a reunion with Jose Mourinho as they take on his Roma side a week before the start of the Premier League season.

