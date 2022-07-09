ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Tannock Blair, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FsgT_0gaCRbHB00

DETROIT ( WRIC ) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

Over 300 Virginia state employees resign in wake of Gov. Youngkin’s telework policy

On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford (2), Hyundai, Kia, Nissan (2), Toyota

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Bronco and Ranger vehicles. The windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, which could allow it to detach during a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 212, "Windshield Mounting."
CARS
CBS New York

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports...
DETROIT, MI
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Company#The Recall#Vehicles#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Nhtsa#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
One Green Planet

Man Sentenced After Selling Thousands of Devices That Allow Trucks to Bypass Emission Controls

A truck mechanic from North Carolina was sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allow truck owners to bypass emission controls. Matthew Sidney Geouge pled guilty last year to violating the Clean Air Act and tax evasion. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling the devices that bypass emission control systems and produce hundreds of times more pollution than standard regulations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

North Carolina thieves steal $7K in copper wire from Lowe's: report

Four suspected thieves are being sought in North Carolina after they took more than $7,000 worth of copper wire from a Lowe's home improvement store within minutes of arriving, according to media reports. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a male and three females walked into the Charlotte-area store on...
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy