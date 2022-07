Click here to read the full article. Hip-Hop vet Jim Jones is standing firm on his comment that “being a rapper is more dangerous than being a solider.” The 2020 statement actually sparked a feud between Jones and a war veteran who was upset with his comparison. In an interview with HipHopDX, Jones said that he still believes in those sentiments, especially following the June 22nd shooting of the 21-year-old rapper Lil Tjay.More from VIBE.comPremiere: Jim Jones & Maino Of The Lobby Boyz Bring Out The Bikes In "No Love" Music VideoDJ Drama Dedicates Upcoming Single "Forever" To DJ Kay SlayLil...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO