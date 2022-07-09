Anderson Co. deputy fired following DUI arrest

Austin Robert Taylor (From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Deputy Sheriff was terminated Friday morning following an arrest for DUI.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, identified as Austin Taylor, was not in an on-duty status when the incident took place.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a trooper pulled over Taylor’s vehicle near the corner of Welcome Road and Hembree Road.

Taylor was arrested and charged with DUI and Open Container, according to Highway Patrol.

Taylor was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and later released.