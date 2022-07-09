PD: Woman beat with water jug in sleep

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested two women accused of holding down and beating a woman in the face with a metal water container.

Around 11:44 a.m. on June 9, police responded to the 210 Montevideo Apartments in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

The victim pressed charges, stating Sandy Sinai Gonzalez Constantino and Hania Patricia Gonzalez Constantino broke into her apartment while she was asleep.

She told police Hania was holding her down while Sandy began striking her face with a metal gallon container of water.

The victim said she suspects the two women waited outside her apartment until her male friend left. She believes the two proceeded to enter without authorization via the rear sliding door located on the south side of her apartment.

Hania and Sandy ran down the stairs and left in a blue four-door Cadilac after the victim grabbed a knife next to her bed, the complaint states.

Upon her arrest, Sandy was discovered to have three pills that were identified to be Xanax. Sandy and Hania were issued bond amounts of $5,000.

angel perea
2d ago

Thank you so much for sharing my story I wouldn’t wish this incident upon anyone your enemies are always the ones closest to you this has left a huge toll in my life and I hope it teaches others to always lock the doors at night and choose their friends wisely❤️ thank you again

Guest
2d ago

Only 5,000 bond that means with $500 they will be out in bond

