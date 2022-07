MILWAUKEE — Family members are speaking out after a security guard was killed while on the job. His family identified him as 59-year-old Anthony 'Tony' Nolden. "My uncle loved working down here. He loved everything about this neighborhood. He was a superhero, he was our superhero when we were a kid and now we are grown adults and he is still our superhero," said nephew, Emmanuel Nolden.

