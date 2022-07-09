ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana’s ban on abortion went into effect Friday after...

mountain-topmedia.com

BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Florida and Kentucky judges temporarily block ban on abortions because it 'violates the right to privacy': Utah, Louisiana and Texas judges also issue restraining orders after Roe v Wade overturned

Abortions in Florida and Kentucky may temporarily resume after judges barred the states from enforcing abortion bans on Thursday. Kentucky and twelve other states implemented a trigger law which would outlaw abortions in the instance of a ruling to overturn the 1973 landmark, Roe v. Wade. Kentucky Judge Mitch Perry...
KENTUCKY STATE
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana Supreme Court rejects request to enforce state's abortion ban

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Supreme Court rejected a request from Attorney General Jeff Landry to enforce the state's abortion ban as a legal challenge moves forward in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. Justices voted 4-2 to deny a request from Landry and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary...
LOUISIANA STATE
deseret.com

Judge places new ban on Utah’s abortion law until Planned Parenthood lawsuit is settled

A Utah judge granted a more extensive ban on Utah's abortion trigger law Monday while a lawsuit against the law from Planned Parenthood moves through the court. Third District Judge Andrew Stone issued a preliminary injunction and said Planned Parenthood successfully showed that women who are seeking abortions may be harmed by seeking treatment out of the state or resorting to unsafe means.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
People

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

The growing strain on reproductive rights is significantly impacting the country's remaining abortion providers. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
INDIANA STATE
thesource.com

Restraining Order Allows for Abortions to Temporarily Continue at Certain Texas Clinics

Some abortion rights are still standing in the state of Texas as a state court has issued a temporary restraining order against a segment of local and state officials. According to CNN, some Texas abortion clinics will currently be able to resume abortion services up to around six weeks of pregnancy. The temporary restraining order will last until July 12, according to the Harris County Attorney’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Where abortion 'trigger laws' and other restrictions stand after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court's majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade has led states to implement their own abortion policies. The ruling has already resulted in a patchwork system across the country -- as was anticipated -- in which access to the procedure is, for many people, determined largely by whether a state is controlled by Republicans or Democrats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products

The sandwich chain Subway can be sued over claims that it is misleading customers when it says its tuna products are "100% tuna," a federal judge in California said Monday. The suit, originally brought in January 2021 by Oakland-area resident Nilima Amin, claims Subway's tuna products “partially or wholly lack tuna as an ingredient” and “contain other fish species, animal products, or miscellaneous products aside from tuna.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Judge strikes down Minnesota abortion restrictions

A Minnesota judge on Monday struck down several of the state's longstanding abortion restrictions as unconstitutional, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that doctors administer all abortions. The big picture: The ruling comes as Minnesota providers prepare for increased demand from patients in surrounding states that are expected...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS

