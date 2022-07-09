Concho Valley PAWS Freedom Fest- Today only!
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting a Freedom Fest event for featured animals in their shelter to be adopted completely free of charge and the first 10 adoptions also get a free bag of pedigree dog food.
The event will be today July 9, 2022 from 6 PM to 9 PM and will include a spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & collar with ID tags all free of charge.
It is asked that an application is filled out online before the event to save time.
Animals eligible for this event include:
- Jewel
- Angel
- America
- Zeek
- Rita
- Lovisa
- Loxendine
- Lola
- Quimley
- Jazzy
- telicia
- Gary
- Luis Mi
- Gabriela
- Londie
- Vax
- Buttermilk
