Joplin, MO

KOAM and KFJX (FOX14) now have MORE POWER!

By Stacie Strader
 2 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. / PITTSBURG, Kan. / MIAMI, Okla. – KOAM and KFJX now have more power, and both new antennas are fired up!

Now, you can rescan your TVs for free, over-the-air channels: KOAM, FOX14, The 4-States CW, MeTV, H&I, HSN, QVC, StartTV and Dabl.

For instructions on how to re-scan your TVs, visit tvanswers.org/rescan.asp.

The FCC approved KOAM-TV and KFJX-TV (FOX14) to increase the station’s transmitter power and antenna strength. Director of Engineering William Vickery says, “The KOAM power will be increased from 14.8 kilowatts to 98.8 kilowatts and the power for KFJX will be increased from 5.6 kilowatts to 45.1 kilowatts.” The project will also add vertical polarization. What does that mean? To simplify it, it will help the signal get through walls and help your antenna pick it up.

Thank you to the Precision Communications crew. They did a fantastic job throughout the process.

