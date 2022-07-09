SCRAPS Spokane reporting shelter at full capacity

Credit: SCRAPS Spokane

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The SCRAPS Spokane animal shelter says they are currently at capacity with all dog kennels full.

The shelter asked the community in a Facebook post to come in and adopt to help free up space for new pets coming in.

Adoption fees are $28 for dogs and $18 for cats and kittens. You could also become a foster parent by providing temporary housing and care to a shelter animal.

You can visit SCRAPS at 6815 E Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley. You can find more information on the shelter here.

