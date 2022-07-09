ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

SCRAPS Spokane reporting shelter at full capacity

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZI0m3_0gaCNZ2500
Credit: SCRAPS Spokane

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The SCRAPS Spokane animal shelter says they are currently at capacity with all dog kennels full.

The shelter asked the community in a Facebook post to come in and adopt to help free up space for new pets coming in.

Adoption fees are $28 for dogs and $18 for cats and kittens. You could also become a foster parent by providing temporary housing and care to a shelter animal.

You can visit SCRAPS at 6815 E Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley. You can find more information on the shelter here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

Related
KREM2

Spokane committee to discuss changes to city camping, sit and lie ordinances

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Public Safety Committee will take up two competing proposals on Monday afternoon that seek to update Spokane’s camping rules. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced proposed changes last week to the city's camping and sit and lie ordinances that will limit when and where people are allowed to camp on city property. It follows another proposal previously introduced by Spokane City Council.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

North Idaho fire danger level raised to 'Moderate'

HAYDEN, Idaho - Fire danger in North Idaho moved to moderate Monday, right before a heatwave is predicted to hit the region. With a moderate fire level, residents can only burn slash piles in a 5-by-5 foot diameter. You can still have recreational campfires as of right now, According to Northern Lakes Fire Deputy Marshal, Chris Larson.
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Pets & Animals
Spokane, WA
Government
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Central Library opens Monday in Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The day is finally here! The Central Library is finally open in Downtown Spokane. The exteriors of the downtown library were mostly kept the same, but the inside is completely transformed. The library has three different floors, with each of them serving different purposes. FIRST LOOK: A first look inside the newly renovated downtown Spokane library https://twitter.com/DstnyRichardsTV/status/1546467503391444993?s=20&t=yPd_kt7QoHVZLtxVEopxcg...
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Incredible $7 Million Idaho Castle for Sale is Positively Enchanting

From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.
BOISE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

People living within the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s district may receive lower insurance rates

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living within the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s district may qualify for lower insurance premiums. SVFD was recently designated as a Protection Class 2 by the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau. A WSRB Protection Class is a score from 1 to 10 that represents the community-provided fire protection capabilities available at a specific property. Class 1 indicates exemplary fire protection capabilities while Class 10 means fire protection capabilities, if any, are not sufficient.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Dog#Spokane Va#Rewritten
KREM2

Caregiver acquitted in accidental vinegar death in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former caregiver charged in connection with the 2019 poisoning death of a developmentally disabled woman has been acquitted of felony assault. Fikirte T. Aseged mistakenly gave cleaning vinegar instead of colonoscopy prep medicine to her 64-year-old client Marion Wilson. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Harold...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Searching for a snack, black bear breaks in to Idaho man's car

SPOKANE — A peckish black bear climbed into a Sandpoint, Idaho, man’s car, according to reporting from KHQ. “I saw a bear opening my car door. Then closing my car door. Then opening my car door. Then closing my car door, and then getting in and ripping up the door panel, and then jumping in and having its way with whatever snacks were in the car,” Christopher Josepheson who lives near Schweitzer told KHQ.
SANDPOINT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
KING 5

Multiple Washington cold cases solved with help of new forensic program

WASHINGTON — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the state's first convictions and sentencing as a result of a new forensic genetic genealogy program that helped solved multiple cold cases. Ferguson said the funding, provided by the United States Department of Justice, was instrumental in solving a 2003 violent...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Abortion rights advocates rally in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Despite the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade, abortion rights advocates are continuing to call for nationwide abortion access. Advocates in north Idaho gathered together outside the Coeur d'Alene library to rally for several hours Sunday. The theme of the rally was “Stop taking our rights.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Officer wounded in drive-by making speedy recovery

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officer Honaker, the Spokane Police officer who was shot twice in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago, is back on his feet and making a speedy recovery. Officer Honaker was shot in his head and leg during a drive-by shooting on June 26. He was released from the hospital a day later and continued recovery at home.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed while riding scooter in Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. — A man was killed while riding a scooter in Cheney last Thursday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between 1st and 2nd St. According to SCSO, a car stopped at a stop sign before turning north on 1st street, in front of the scooter traveling south. The man driving the scooter was unable to avoid the car in time.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy