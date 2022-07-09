Giving back: NFC and FSU football alumnus Ernie Sims hosts 15th annual charity weekend

Ernie Sims' charity weekend is as much about the past as it is the present and future.

The former North Florida Christian and Florida State football standout returned to the Big Bend this weekend to share his experiences with children and help motivate them to chase their dreams.

Like he did.

"I've gotten to the point in my life where I've accomplished a lot of things," Sims said.

"I just simply want to see the young people in our community not only excel in sports, but life as well and give back the skills, values, and the things I've learned along the way through the sports that helped develop me."

Ernie Sims Charity Weekend has been a Tallahassee mainstay through his ' Big H.I.T.S. Foundation ,' which began in 2008 while playing for the Detroit Lions.

His mother, Alice Sims also played a major role in the upkeep and the continuation of the events.

Where it all started : North Florida Christian and Florida State

A five-star recruit via Rivals.com out of NFC, Ernie Sims played linebacker and running back where he tallied 100-plus tackles and over 1,000 rushing yards in his senior year.

He helped the Eagles to three Class A state championships under head coach Tim Cokely.

Upon graduating high school, the nation's top recruit chose to stay in Tallahassee for college, selecting FSU over Florida.

With the Seminoles, he had an All-ACC and All-American career at linebacker before being selected ninth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions . Sims played eight NFL seasons with four teams, finishing his professional career in 2013 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sims, 37, quickly transitioned into coaching, and is currently the linebackers coach for USF .

Sims was part of head coach Jeff Scott’s first USF staff in the 2020 season as a defensive quality control analyst. He was promoted to linebackers coach in January 2021.

In his first season, Sims helped guide linebacker Antonio Grier to team leading totals in tackles (92), tackles for loss (8) and sacks (3) and tied for the team lead in interceptions (2) and forced fumbles (2).

Grier also earned second team All-AAC honors from conference coaches and first team from Pro Football Network.

Mama knows best

Ernie Sims described his weekend as his mother's baby.

The weekend consisted of a golf classic at Hilaman Golf Course, youth football and cheerleading camp at Tom Brown Park, and the track and field invitational at FSU's Mike Long Track.

The origin of the track meet derived from Ernie's former track club, the Capital City Christian Cruisers.

Track teams from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi were all present on Saturday.

"Ernie grew up running track," Alice Sims said. "He has always wanted to give back ever since he went to college and the NFL so he started this foundation to show young people that if he could be successful, so can they.

"For 15 years, we've been consistent and over 10,000 have been impacted through this foundation."

Bringing the community together

Of course Tallahassee has a special place in the Sims' family heart as their homeland.

The biggest goal was to convene the area for a weekend of activities.

"With everything that's going on in our society in our inner cities, I think it's important that we have more of these type of community events where we break down the barriers to learn how to work, have fun, and be happy together," Ernie Sims said.

The weekend had the support of a multitude of Tallahassee conglomerates and entities such as: City of Tallahassee, Parks and Recreation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend, Law Enforcement, First Responders, NFC, FAMU DRS, and Rickards.

"It was a phenomenal event and has continued to grow over the years," Ernie Sims said. "We brought a lot of people together.

"This has continued to be a staple in what we do. Not just from an athletic standpoint, but from a mind standpoint as well in how we want to lead our next generation."

Former FSU running back Mark Lyles assisted with the football camp and Tallahassee mayor John Dailey also was on hand for a portion of the weekend.

The late Delmas Barber was honored over during events as a former board member before his passing in April.

"That's special," Alice Sims said. "To see all the people come together on one accord to be positive for the kids is so special.

"There's not one organization or entity that told us no. That to me is what I call community. Tallahassee is a great place. We impact young people and want to keep them out of juvenile justice systems to make sure they're successful."

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

