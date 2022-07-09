FAKE OUT: After reaching for U of L hat, 3-star OL Koby Keenum picks Kentucky football

Koby Keenum placed his hand on the Louisville hat sitting in front of him at Mars Hill Bible School in Florence, Alabama, but it didn't stay there long.

Instead, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman snatched an adjacent Kentucky hat, put it on his head and unzipped his jacket to reveal a matching black UK shirt.

Welcome to the rivalry, kid.

Keenum, the No. 3 center in the Class of 2023 per Rivals.com, gave the Wildcats a much-needed victory over the Cardinals on the recruiting trail with his commitment Saturday.

The rising senior is the 10th prospect, third offensive lineman and third Alabama native to commit to UK's 2023 class.

Keenum created some buzz among Kentucky and Louisville fans on social media when he rescheduled his official visit to UK to check out U of L the weekend of June 17. That's when the Cardinals rolled out the red carpet for more than a dozen high-profile prospects, including quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson and the No. 1 running back recruit in the country, Rueben Owens, who committed to Scott Satterfield and company days later.

"This Kentucky-Louisville Rival crazy," Keenum wrote in a tweet, throwing in a crying with laughter emoji, after clarifying that he still intended to visit Lexington. Now, he plans to call the city home for college, playing under head coach Mark Stoops and offensive line coach Zach Yenser.

"LETS GO!" Yenser tweeted after Keenum made his pledge. "#BIGBLUEWALL just got bigger and better! The tradition continues!!"

Keenum's commitment is another step in the right direction for Kentucky's recruiting efforts.

After losing out on one of the top 2023 in-state prospects, Cristian Conyer, to Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee during Fourth of July weekend, the Wildcats bounced back on Wednesday by landing Avery Stuart, a four-star defensive back from Montgomery, Alabama, over the likes of Auburn and Florida State.

Vince Marrow, Kentucky's tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, tweeted that there's "more to come very soon" after Keenum's commitment Saturday.

He and Stoops still have some work to do if they want to if they want to catch Satterfield and the Cardinals on the national recruiting rankings. The Wildcats are ranked 49th on 247Sports' leaderboard, and U of L is ranked No. 24.

Louisville is primed to make another big addition to its 2023 class on Monday evening when 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman Madden Sanker announces his college decision. The No. 4 interior lineman on 247Sports' composite rankings, Sanker visited Louisville with Keenum in mid-June, and multiple national recruiting pundits at 247Sports and On3 are predicting him to choose the Cardinals.

In addition to Kentucky and Louisville, Keenum's final contenders were Mississippi State, North Carolina and Ole Miss. The lineman had reported scholarship offers from more than three dozen schools.

