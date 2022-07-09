ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FAKE OUT: After reaching for U of L hat, 3-star OL Koby Keenum picks Kentucky football

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1NVq_0gaCN5sm00

Koby Keenum placed his hand on the Louisville hat sitting in front of him at Mars Hill Bible School in Florence, Alabama, but it didn't stay there long.

Instead, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman snatched an adjacent Kentucky hat, put it on his head and unzipped his jacket to reveal a matching black UK shirt.

Welcome to the rivalry, kid.

Keenum, the No. 3 center in the Class of 2023 per Rivals.com, gave the Wildcats a much-needed victory over the Cardinals on the recruiting trail with his commitment Saturday.

The rising senior is the 10th prospect, third offensive lineman and third Alabama native to commit to UK's 2023 class.

More recruiting news:These players have committed to Kentucky football's 2023 class

Keenum created some buzz among Kentucky and Louisville fans on social media when he rescheduled his official visit to UK to check out U of L the weekend of June 17. That's when the Cardinals rolled out the red carpet for more than a dozen high-profile prospects, including quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson and the No. 1 running back recruit in the country, Rueben Owens, who committed to Scott Satterfield and company days later.

"This Kentucky-Louisville Rival crazy," Keenum wrote in a tweet, throwing in a crying with laughter emoji, after clarifying that he still intended to visit Lexington. Now, he plans to call the city home for college, playing under head coach Mark Stoops and offensive line coach Zach Yenser.

"LETS GO!" Yenser tweeted after Keenum made his pledge. "#BIGBLUEWALL just got bigger and better! The tradition continues!!"

Keenum's commitment is another step in the right direction for Kentucky's recruiting efforts.

After losing out on one of the top 2023 in-state prospects, Cristian Conyer, to Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee during Fourth of July weekend, the Wildcats bounced back on Wednesday by landing Avery Stuart, a four-star defensive back from Montgomery, Alabama, over the likes of Auburn and Florida State.

Vince Marrow, Kentucky's tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, tweeted that there's "more to come very soon" after Keenum's commitment Saturday.

He and Stoops still have some work to do if they want to if they want to catch Satterfield and the Cardinals on the national recruiting rankings. The Wildcats are ranked 49th on 247Sports' leaderboard, and U of L is ranked No. 24.

Louisville is primed to make another big addition to its 2023 class on Monday evening when 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman Madden Sanker announces his college decision. The No. 4 interior lineman on 247Sports' composite rankings, Sanker visited Louisville with Keenum in mid-June, and multiple national recruiting pundits at 247Sports and On3 are predicting him to choose the Cardinals.

In addition to Kentucky and Louisville, Keenum's final contenders were Mississippi State, North Carolina and Ole Miss. The lineman had reported scholarship offers from more than three dozen schools.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Florence, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
City
Florence, AL
Louisville, KY
Football
City
Louisville, AL
Florence, AL
College Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, AL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. USC football schedule for 2022 seasonWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Why would the SEC take Clemson?

So far expansion has been entirely about growing the tv footprint and new eyeballs for advertisers. The league already has us in the SC market. Throwing geography out the window, what’s the point of adding Clemson? It doesn’t add any new TV territory like a UNC or UVA.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Cardinals#American Football#College Football#Rivals Com#Wildcats
On3.com

New projection for 4-star QB to Auburn

Four-star 2024 quarterback Air Noland of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has visited Auburn “five or six times,” he told Auburn Live last week. Now, he plans to return for Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting event later this month. That alone is significant. Now consider this:. He has...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LouisvilleReport

Weighing Louisville's Conference Realignment Options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Conference realignment is now firmly in hyperdrive. It all got started last summer when Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving for the SEC, which, among other moves, led to the Big 12 adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. After a holding pattern that lasted several months, it got thrust back into high gear last month with USC and UCLA announcing they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy