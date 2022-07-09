ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Conecuh, Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Covington County in south central Alabama Northwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Northeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of Riverview, or 16 miles east of Brewton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Escambia, southwestern Covington, northwestern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COOSA DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

