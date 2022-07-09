2023 five-star WR Jalen Brown commits to LSU football

LSU football has added Jalen Brown, a five-star wide receiver from Miami, to its 2023 recruiting class. Brown announced his commitment in a news conference Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound wideout is the third-best prospect in his position, according to the On3 Consensus, and the first five-star recruit to commit to LSU for 2023.

He will be a deep threat in the Tigers' offense with game-breaking speed that earned him regional championships in state track meets. He has clocked under 10.7 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

As a junior at Gulliver Prep, Brown amassed more than 1,000 receiving yards and caught 11 touchdowns. He was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American Second Team.

With the addition of Brown to a class of 13 commitments, including nine four-star recruits, the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class has moved up to No. 7 on the overall class rankings, according to On3. They are third in the SEC behind Alabama and Georgia.

